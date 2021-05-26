I received a Veteran’s Quilt Saturday, a delightful turn of events and a chance to review some old memories.
The assignment was to go out to Wooster (pop. 1,188) and cover its Memorial Day event. They had it in the city park out there, just a little bit down from the four-way stop that more-or-less marks the town center. I’d been invited by a Justice of the Peace who represents that area. They have it a week before Memorial Day to avoid the rush of larger cities which have an event over the Memorial Day weekend.
If you’re wondering, Wooster is between Conway and Greenbrier, off there in a corner out around farm country. It’s a nice area and, sure, a small town. It is growing with homes being built on what were once farm fields. I expect that four-way stop will be replaced with a stop light before too many more years slide by.
And I get there, you know, reporter-boy, and they seemed pleased that this was going to be covered by the paper. I see some people I know, shaking hands and all before the event starts, and a lady asks me if I’m a vet.
“Yes,” I reply.
And she hands me a blue ticket.
The event starts. Colors presented by the VFW, a local pastor leads a prayer, some singing, including “God Bless America” and the county judge places a wreath in front of the monument which commemorates war dead from the area. Wooster, population 1,188 and farm fields and plenty of names, stacks of ‘em, dating back to, as I recall, World War II, navy, army, air, all of ‘em.
It’s a nice monument, more-or-less the centerpiece of the park with a walkway leading down to it. Somebody(s) went to some trouble to make it look nice. It has lights for after-dark, and a flag behind it. Nice stonework.
And things are winding down now, the justice leads a prayer for POW and MIA and they draw for the quilt. They drew my ticket.
Son of a gun I won the quilt. It’s nice, well done, with a label or patch (I’m not sure what you’d call it) in one corner naming the ladies who worked on it and how it’s part of the “Quilts for Veterans” program. It’s red and blue over white, sitting right here by my side, up on the desk, as I type this. I’m flattered by it, and want to keep it close for a few days.
I hang around with very nice people, and even with that, flattery is hard to come by these days, it feels like, so something like this which flatters, well, I’ll keep it close for a bit yet.
I couldn’t help, while I was banging around taking pictures of the Wooster Memorial Day celebration, thinking about a couple guys I was in the service with, friends. They died. One had some weird natural causes thing and he died in the ship’s sick bay after a short illness. The other died when we had a big fire one night. He was overcome with smoke.
I hope their names are on a monument somewhere. I hope someone from their time who was luckier than them is flattered by a quilt. I hope a chorus sings “God Bless America” and a preacher says a prayer, that there’s a wreath and lights point at the monument at night.
Memorial Day.
