Most of us, if you took a survey, would agree that a luxurious life would be enjoyable. And it’s funny, but as soon as I type the term “luxurious life” I have this mental picture of comfortable cushions and sitting on them, sinking down into the plushness. (Bonus: And they’re covered with whatever kind of material so when you accidentally dump your sandwich onto them they don’t stain and your wife doesn’t get mad. Ah, luxury. Anyway….)
In my time as an airplane mechanic, I worked on business jets among other craft. These were the six-to-10 seat twin jet airplanes generally owned by some corporation or another used to fly executives around who needed to go and get back quickly ‘cause they’re executives. (I never asked why they needed an airplane; no sense biting the hand and all that.)
Some, a few, had a corporate shuttle vibe going on about them. The carpet would be rugged, the kind that doesn’t stain easily (sandwich) and the seats were some kind of vinyl that wipes off quickly. These were the rare ones, however. For most the luxury was quite apparent.
Those planes you didn’t wear your shoes when you went inside. You’d see them in the hangar with mechanics’ work boots around the entrance door. There was kind of a move to walk up to the door, swing around to sit on the door’s steps (usually the second one from the ground) shoes off, then up the steps and inside to do whatever.
And this would be especially prevalent after a big inspection where the airplane had been scattered all over the hangar, sometimes even taking the wings off, and you were in the final throes of getting all the systems were in sync after putting the thing back together. Hook stuff up on the outside, go inside and run the system, go back outside to adjust, inside to test, back and forth, shoes on, shoes off.
Mostly those systems were tested from the cockpit – the place full of handles and buttons – but sometimes you’d have to “go in the back,” the cabin where the passengers sit, and run something, throw a switch or whatever.
And in those times I was in my late 20s, early 30s (the time most of us recall as when we were never smarter or more all-seeing) and sitting in the back of luxurious corporate jets and wondering “How many people live like this?”
Some of those planes were amazingly well equipped. Wood cabinetry, sure, but that wood was finished to such a highly-polished degree that it looked like a liquid cover, like you could sink your hand in it. Never mind the cut-glass whiskey decanters held within. The seats would have a rich feel, excellent leather and well crafted, with various buttons and levers to adjust footrests, headrests, back cushion. They were huge seats, in airplane terms, vastly comfortable, vastly, yes, luxurious.
And the carpets, at times even custom-crafted for the airplane. Corporate logo? Sure, but how about an accurate representation of a favorite river running down the center aisle, towns along its path placed artfully? And I’d sit in one of those seats and look around, the indirect lighting giving a warm glow, look at the carpet, the deep cabinetry, various appointments, and wonder. “If this,” I would think, “is how people fly around, what’s it like for them at home?”
I have no idea, of course, didn’t have one then and am no closer now. I think of those days sometimes when I have a moment, sipping from a Styrofoam cup and waiting for the whatever to start so I can start reporting. Nowadays I leave my shoes on. For awhile they were big on masks and taking my temperature, but that appears to be pretty much behind us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.