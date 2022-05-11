One of the things which has come out of this line of work is a new-found appreciation for politics.
And to be clear, I’ve appreciated politics at some grand level all along. My Bachelor’s degree is in Political Science – back when I thought I was going to go on to law school – and that gave me a nice foundation in the topic, but then came life as a small-town reporter.
And you go to these meetings and you watch people make decisions about things. You watch as funding is approved or rejected for this project or some other project, and you go to the next 12 meetings and realize that project, from a year ago, matters. The thing approved or rejected was a thing which did or did not happen, and that thing led to other things happening or not happening.
And things have to be – must be – approved or rejected. It’s certainly not like a county or city has an unlimited budget, so decisions must be made as to what the limited amount of money can be spent upon.
More to the point things accepted or rejected have a profound effect on life 10 years later. Where the highway goes, life for people who live near the highway (how they get water and broadband, how their sewage is processed, a septic tank or sewer line; if they can open a little, or big, shop where they live, and on), which is to say these things accepted or rejected matter.
And of course from that are the people who make these decisions, who argue for or against these decisions.
And before we go any further, this: I don’t necessarily agree with the decisions being made 100 percent of the time. Heck, in some cases, for some of those people, I’d have trouble agreeing with them 50 percent of the time. But, and this is the important part: They’re out there going for it. They’re out there showing up in those plain rooms and – following the rules of order – making what they feel is the best decision they can make given what information is available.
They are, end of the day, working toward an end, knowing that end impacts what happens 10 years from now. You have to admire that. You have to admire that especially in these modern times where disdain for the elected and appointed is a favorite sport. (I’m worried I’m becoming a constant source of complaining about social media, but here especially: With its performative aspect, making a show about one’s disdain on social media is as big a fad now as was doing the Lindy Hop in the ‘20s.)
If it wasn’t for this job I wouldn’t be going to these meetings night after night, week after week, as discussions about bush hogs and sewer lines can take an hour or more. I know most of you wouldn’t either, judging from how much space is around me in the room.
And I suppose that’s the penultimate compliment about what’s going on here. Most of the time in most of the meeting rooms, the elected are left on their own to make the decisions and the voters stay home. It reflects, apparently, a notion that everything is going okay for the most part. People are at home knowing their lives will be accompanied by a relative order if not cleanliness accompanied by relative safety.
And it can be traced back to somebody elected, sitting in a room, speaking when it’s their turn and they have something to say, and then voting to approve or not approve what’s at hand. It’s a great system.
