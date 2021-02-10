The Van Buren County Extension office of the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture is offering a Cattle Health Seminar Thursday February 11 at 6:30 pm via Zoom.
The meeting will include Dr. Alvin Williams DVM discussing Proper and Effective Vaccination Practices and Dr. Jeremy Powell, DVM for the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture discussing Common Diseases of Beef Cattle and Prevention. If you would like to participate in this program please go to the following link and register at https://bit.ly/3bUnAL1. This will be a meeting conducted through the Zoom Application. Once you register, you should get a link emailed to you to the meeting. If you need assistance with this, you can reach us here at the Van Buren County Extension office at 501-745-7117.
The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution. If you require a reasonable accommodation to participate or need materials in another format, please contact your (insert appropriate office) as soon as possible. Dial 711 for Arkansas Relay.
