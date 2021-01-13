If you provide care to young children and would like to learn more about researched based information on ways to educate and care for young children, you may be interested in training opportunities such as Best Care.
Sometimes it’s a struggle to find quality resources that are close to home and affordable. The University of Arkansas, Cooperative Extension Service, in partnership with the Division of Child Care and Early Childhood Education (DCCECE) offers 10 hours of professional development training for educators or caregivers of young children.
Best Care in Cleburne, Stone, and Van Buren counties proudly introduce the 2021 Best Care topics:
- Be Wise About Portion Size
- Farm to Classroom
- Owning Your Feelings
- Helping Children Deal with Strong Feelings
- Importance of Physical Activity
- Mindfulness
- Professionalism
- Time Management
- Circle Time
- Block Play
This training opportunity is offered free of charge and is verified training through the new Professional Development Registry (PDR), also known as the Traveling Arkansas’ Professional Pathways (TAPP) and support the Better Beginnings quality rating system.
We usually offer Best Care face to face in March of each year. This year, due to COVID-19, and with your safety in mind, Best Care 2021 will be offered online. You can get your 10 hours of training at home in your pajamas. It is simple to enroll, go to courses.uaex.edu The Best Care course will be open from Jan. 4 to June 30. That means you have six months to get your 10 hours of verified training. You can do units one at a time and come back later to finish them. Once completed, you will print off your certificate for your files. For more information contact Jessa Heavin at 501-745-7117 or jheavin@uaex.edu.
The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture offers all its Extension and Research programs and services without regard to race, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, age, disability, marital or veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected status, and is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.
