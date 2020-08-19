Are you interested in home gardening, landscaping, or other areas of horticulture? If you are we have a program for you! The Van Buren County Extension office of the University of Arkansas, Division of Agriculture will be offering you the opportunity to train to be a Master Gardener volunteer with an online class.
You receive 40 hours of training for a Fee and then in return give back 40 hours of community service through various horticulture related projects in Van Buren County. Beginning Sept. 9 through Dec. 15, the class will be available online for individuals to train from their home computers. The training contains five modules. The first module will be made available on Sept. 9. Each module is completed by successfully passing a quiz. We will be giving a suggested timeline to participants, but you can go faster or slower, as long as you complete the course by Dec. 15.
This fee will include the book, thumb drive, and online support throughout the class. The fees also include your Master Gardener official name tag upon completion of the course. . The Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution. If you require a reasonable accommodation to participate or need materials in another format, please contact your County Extension office as soon as possible. Dial 711 for Arkansas Relay. Beyond the training session, you will have the opportunity to work with some great volunteers and continue to gain knowledge in horticulture. So, if you are interested in horticulture and would also like to give back to your community, give us a call at the Van Buren County Extension office at 501-745-7117 for an application. Applications are available now and due back with training fees in the Van Buren County Extension office before 12 p.m. on Thursday Aug. 27.
