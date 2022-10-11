Opal Aday (Myrick), age 101, was born on Aug. 21, 1921, and peacefully passed away on Oct. 6, 2022. She was devoted to her family, church and community. The family left to cherish her memory are two sons, Guinn (Peggy) and Allen (Tamie); three grandchildren, Kristy Eastridge, Brent (Kristina) Justin (Kristin); and five great grandchildren, Tyler, Lyndsey, Zack, Austin and Aiden; including other relatives and friends. The family wishes to give a special thanks to Kristina for her tireless care for Opal for the past several years, particularly the last year and a half. Also included in this are Lyndsey, Tyler and Ramona for taking care of her every need with love.
Funeral arrangements are being done by Roller McNutt Clinton. Visitation is at 10 a.m. with the funeral immediately following at Archey Valley Church in Chimes on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.