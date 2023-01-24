Opal Mae Hardin Coffman, age 96 of Marshall, Arkansas, passed peacefully from this life and was reunited with her loving husband, Albert Ross Coffman, on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Highland Court in Marshall, Arkansas. She was born in Booster, Arkansas, on July 17, 1926, to John Henry Hardin and Lena Ester Halsted Hardin.
Opal graduated from Clinton High School and later from college in Conway, Arkansas. She had many careers in her life. She begin teaching school and worked at four different schools – Trace Ridge, 1945-1946; Archey Valley in Van Buren County, 1947; Watts, 1950-1951; and substitute teacher at Clinton Vocational School, 1950s. She went on to work in the Grocery, Café and Shoe businesses. Opal was involved in Cattle ranching, where she worked on the beautiful 320 acre farm she was raised on. Since she had no brothers, her Dad depended on her to help him on the farm. She owned numerous rental properties in Marshall and Clinton. Opal appreciated and loved those that rented from her and they loved her too. Most notable was her career in banking. She worked for 30 years at the Clinton State Bank in Clinton, Arkansas and rose to the position of Vice President. Opal was honest, conscientious, and took her job very seriously and that is the reason people put their trust in her to keep their money safe. That is the reason there were those who would have no one to help them but Opal. Opal was taught from her youth, that hard work and treating others as you would be treated would reap a rewarding life ... and it did. A person could learn a lot about how to be a great business person by watching and listening to Opal. She gave her life to Christ as a young girl in the Baptist Church in Marshall. Later she married Ross Coffman and she joined him in membership and baptism at the Marshall Methodist Church in 1985. Opal built and designed a beautiful home in Clinton and then later built and designed another beautiful home in Marshall. She was an immaculate housekeeper. She also loved yard work and it showed in her manicured lawns. Opal was a great cook and could tell some of the most interesting stories of things that happened in her life.
Opal was preceded in death by her parents, John Henry and Lena Hardin; one sister, Pearl Horton; brother-in-law, Ralph Horton; her first husband, Stanley Myrick; and her second husband, Ross Coffman.
Opal is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services for Opal was 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Roller-Coffman Chapel in Marshall, Arkansas with Bro. Jim Arnold Jr. and Bro. J.E. Wadkins officiating. Visitation was 1-2 p.m. preceding the service. Burial will be in Canaan Cemetery in Marshall, Arkansas, where Opal will be laid to rest beside her husband, Ross Coffman who passed away in 1985. Bearers will be Paul O’Neal, Gary O’Neal, Jamie O’Neal, Bobby O’Neal, Blake O’Neal and Mike Gifford. Honorary bearers are Ernest O’Neal and Johnny O’Neal.
