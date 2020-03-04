Latest News
- Former executive director of non-profit is sentenced for illegally diverting charity funds to unnamed state senator and convicted lobbyist (copy)
- Attorney General Rutledge’s Office hosts Van Buren County Mobile Office and Community Events
- Opens on Clinton square
- Roundabout 3/4/20
- Biden wins Arkansas
- Suspect's sisters granted immunity in Keesee Trial
- Judge: Kelly to serve 3 years in road rage case
- Drug deal gone wrong ends with shooting
- NLR woman to be held without bond until Monday following coronavirus scare
- NLR woman facing charges following coronavirus court scare
- Trash pick-up changes, streets highlighted in mayor's State of City
- City unveils conceptual design for Markham Square
- Early voting starts Tuesday
- 'Good news' comes to CHDC employees
- Fire temporarily closes On The Border
- Crash reveals local firefighter has brain tumors
- 2/29/2020 Police Beat
