Orene Jones Giese passed away Friday, June 23, 2023. She was born May 13, 1943, in Malvern, Arkansas, to Park and Elizabeth Jones. She was a resident of Jerusalem, Arkansas, and retired from the state of Arkansas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Lanna Morrison; and brother, Bob Jones.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, John Giese; son, Bo Robertson (Jessica); daughter, Dana Bates (David); son-in-law, Mike Morrison; brother, Ronnie Jones; sister, Anna Phillips; and sister-in-law, Mary Jane Jones O’Neal; six grandchildren, Gary Morrison (Chantel), Lee Morrison, Derek Bates, (Tommie Lea), Dea Bates, River Robertson and Lillian Robertson; and five great-grandchildren, Conner Morrison, Jackson Morrison, Devin Bates, Rhett Bates and Zander Bradford.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Zion Hill Cemetery in Jerusalem. Interment will follow.
Arrangements entrusted to Clinton Funeral Service.
