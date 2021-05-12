Racing great A.J. Foyt, a man of great determination by the way, was the last person to win the Indianapolis 500 in a front-engine car. After that, all Indy 500 winners were in rear-motored car, which allowed better weight distribution and other things which ultimately means higher speed.
Foyt won the race running the same set of tires from start to finish. Just like a front-engine car in the Indy 500, running the same tires for the length of the race is unheard of in these modern times. In fact one would be risking a high-speed crash trying to do so.
Here, bonus round: Drivers in those open-wheel race cars have a sense of tire wear during the race by the smell of rubber, those wide tires so close to the driver’s cockpit and all that.
This is the kind of stuff I carry around in my head. Part of it comes from a fascination with motorsports (Foyt’s ’64 car had an Offenhauser engine) and part of it … I don’t know, I carry a lot of stuff around.
But then it’s a mark of the times we’re in. Rarely are we far from a computer, even if it’s a small one we use to make phone calls, and with that access to a vast library of information and facts. The bad news is the mass of facts, like the fact of tire wear in a 1964 speedway race, becomes something more like static on the frequency than anything useful.
Mars is a little over 195 million miles from earth.
Part of it comes with the job, I’m a newspaper guy after all, so getting random facts lined up into something useful is a work day task. The end result is I carry notebooks around filled with names and numbers. I’m not complaining, in fact I like it this way, I like having facts around.
Guttenberg perfected a commercial printing press in 1450 AD.
It’s just, there’s so many facts, all the time, and more arriving daily.
“Darn it,” I said, “I’m going to get organized.”
This is not the first time I’ve said that out loud.
I’m working on a way of keeping up with my notes in such a way that I can find what I’m looking for months later. This, if I can pull it off, promises to be a game changer. It promises to be such a game changer that I’m sharing it with you.
They call it a “Bullet Journal.” I won’t go into the nuts and bolts here (after all, that nearby computer can line you out more robustly than a newspaper column) but compared to all the ways I’ve kept notes, and notebooks, and journals, and so forth, this actually seems to have some merit. In fact it’s taught to people who have ADHD or related issues where the static frequently gets in the way of the frequency.
Summarized, it’s a way to organize, sure, but in a free-form method that’s – and this is the key part – indexed. So it’s not just that it’s written down, but it’s also written down as to where it’s written down. Perfect for someone who keeps bullet-points of info.
IBM introduced the personal computer in August 1981. It got out of the PC business, selling the division, in 2005.
I’ll keep you posted.
Jim Clark won the 1965 Indy 500. A Scotsman, he was the first non-American to win the race since 1916.
