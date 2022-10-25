Otis Wayne Posey, 94, of Shirley, Arkansas, passed away in his home on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. He was born June 22, 1928, in Delight, Arkansas, to Percy and Jesse Posey.
He served in the Army Air Corps, served several years with the Shirley Volunteer Fire Department. Otis retired in 1989 from Am Tran in Conway, Arkansas.
He loved spending time with family and friends. Most important to him was sharing Jesus Christ his Savior with anyone he met. Despite having dementia for years, Otis still shared Jesus with anyone.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Deloise; and sisters, Juanita Posey and Winona Wall.
Otis is survived by his children, Daniel Posey, Timothy Posey Karen Massey and husband Neal; a niece and nephew; a first cousin; and more friends than can be counted.
Funeral services were Oct. 20, 2022, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home Chapel Clinton, Arkansas. Burial followed at Lono Cemetery in Malvern, Arkansas.
To express condolences online please visit www. rollerfuneralhomes.com/clinton
