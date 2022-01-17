Jesus was preaching in a packed house in Capernaum when four men carried a paralytic to Him for healing. “When Jesus saw their faith, he said unto the sick of the palsy, Son, thy sins be forgiven thee” (Mark 2:5). The cause of sickness and disease is sin. Sin, sickness and death entered the world and the human race because of the sin of the first couple in Eden. Jesus addresses the man’s affliction at the root of the problem. He was accused of blasphemy for speaking forgiveness to the man because the accusers would not receive Him as God incarnate. Jesus said forgiveness and healing are equally easy for Him and wanted us to know that they go together. The paralytic man left walking and carrying his bed as all looked in amazement.
Through Moses God promised His people abundant blessings if they would keep His commandments (Deuteronomy 28). They would have food, national peace, money to lend and health. On the other hand, He said sin would bring curses in all those areas. Even when Adam and Eve sinned, the Healer was promised and in God’s time He sent His Son to empathize with us and bear our affliction. While His people waited for Christ, God taught them of sin by the Law and those worshippers are saved by Christ’s death (Hebrews 9:15) along with today’s worshippers.
At one point in Israel’s journeyings they became discouraged over their hardships, complained against God and Moses and didn’t even appreciate their deliverance from Egyptian slavery. In judgment God sent fiery serpents among them, causing them to repent and ask Moses to pray for them. God instructed Moses to erect a pole with a serpent of brass attached to it and every one bitten by a serpent could look upon it and live. This pointed to the day when Christ would hang on the cross of Calvary bearing the curse for our sins (John 3:14). Those who look to Him in faith will live forever and receive an earnest of that eternal health even in this world. “For he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed” (Isaiah 53:5).
Like the scarlet thread of the blood of redemption seen throughout God’s plan, trees are significant. Eden had the tree of life. The forbidden tree of knowledge of good and evil of which Adam and Eve ate was there. The man that delights in God is compared to a fruit bearing tree that never fades. (Psalm 1:1-3). Christ died for us on two crossed timbers to fulfill God’s promise to Abraham that He would bless all families of the earth, showing His impartial love and desire to give eternal spiritual and physical health to all. In Heaven there is the tree of life representing Christ who eternally sustains our health and life.
All of creation groans under the pain of sin’s curse and the bondage of corruption and Christians are groaning for the redemption of the body as promised by God. We are watching for the return of our Savior “Who shall change our vile body, that it may be fashioned like unto his glorious body” (Philippians 3:21). John saw believers in God’s eternal city dwelling with Him in perfect health. “And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away” (Revelation 21:4). Total recovery!
