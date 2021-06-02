This world is a better place because these amazing ladies are in it. Let me tell you about Miriel Hink and Danece Bowling: They are 99 years old and very active.
They live alone and both of them have daily help. They are lovely and a joy to be around. You can see them at the Clinton Senior Center several times a month. They are sweet and are aware of their surroundings. We are privileged to know them; they have a lot of knowledge and don’t mind sharing it. They are well known in our community, and love to visit and tell stories about their lives.
