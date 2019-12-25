‘Twas the night before Christmas, I was driving in my truck,
Headed to the woods in search of a buck.
My broadheads were ready and honed with extra care,
Sharp enough to shave even the toughest of hair.
The morning came early as I rose from my bed,
While visions of a typical ten-pointer danced in my head.
The drive was a long one, but I knew I must go,
For I hadn’t used a tag, no, not even for a doe.
I’d watched the Outdoor Channel religiously all year,
Purchased all of the gadgets and all of the gear.
The bararometer was rising and the time’s getting right,
The moon phase was pefect coming up just before night.
While climbing my tree, I tried not to clatter,
Knowing my efforts to a deer really didn’t matter.
Their senses are keen, much to our dislike,
But that’s what makes them so worthy of a two-mile hike.
My Summit was hung in the oak tree with care,
On the downwind side of his trail in the midst of his lair.
My plan was to catch him while headed to bed,
On the way back from the soybeans where all night he fed.
I had trail cameras out in many thick places,
I was desperate for this buck to give me some traces.
He was smarter than most coming out just at night,
But I had ‘that’ feeling that today he’d change to daylight.
The sounds came so softly, like a mouse softly talking,
Those anticipated steps of a deer slowly walking.
With the sun barely breaking, there wasn’t much light,
My fingers were crossed that an arrow might take flight.
The breeze it did blow, but in no certain direction,
I hoped that somehow I’d escape his detection.
When all of a sudden he appeared in the dawn,
No! I couldn’t believe it, it was only a fawn.
Dad’gum’it! I said as she walked into sight,
As desperate as I am, she’d have to live another night.
My heart ceased its racing and my knees returned to still,
A buck I was after and a buck I would kill!
Murphy’s Law it seemed had followed me that day,
Please Lord, can’t I have some luck come my way?
I’ve taken all the kidding one man could tolerate,
The stress and the pressure only a buck could alleviate.
And then, the sound, yes the rustling of the leaves,
Oh! please let it be! Did you hear me? I said please!
He came with a soft grunt, his head hanging low,
Surely he’d see me if I reached for my bow.
It was the typical ten-point that had consumed all my dreams,
He was tall and quite wide, with heavy main beams.
The mid one-sixties, was bout what he’d score,
Or perhaps he’s a Booner, I wasn’t for sure.
The buck came quite quickly, as I prepared for the shot,
Like any good bowhunter, just pick a spot.
I can see it as it happened just like yesterday,
I’ve lived it many times like an instant replay.
My aim was true, the release was in proper form,
The limb was the problem, for that limb I did scorn!
The arrow deflected and continued to fly,
Over the back of the buck, it was now time to cry.
My hunt was over on this chilly Christmas Eve,
The trip home offered me much time to grieve.
He was only ten yards away, we could have almost kissed.
To this day I’ll never understand how I could possibly have missed.
The story was much different that I told at the store,
“I passed on the buck, he was only a 3.5 year old for sure.
He was a shooter to many but to me I did pass,
It was my transcendence into the trophy hunting class.”
Deep down inside I knew the time would be long,
That a big ten-point would scurry down the trail I was on.
So please learn this lesson if you must from this story,
If you ever plan to make it into the halls of big buck glory.
Practice, yes practice, all summer long,
Condition yourself to be agile and strong.
Most importantly don’t forget while picking your tree,
Clear all the limbs, yes take it from me.
(I originally wrote this poem back in 1995 and have published it annually ever since as a Christmas tradition, although I have added verses throughout the years.)
I hope that you and your family have a great Christmas and a Happy New Year and a prosperous, healthy 2020. This time of the year is a perfect time to count our blessings and to focus our attention on the meaning of the season, the miraculous birth of Jesus. What a great time to read the Christmas story to your children and to attend Christmas eve or Christmas church services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.