Each spring, thousands of boating enthusiasts are finding a cure for cabin fever by heading out to the local lake or river. Launch ramps are bustling with activity and many are crowed with boats of all sizes, while fishermen and women are preparing to set out for a day of fishing enjoyment.
Do you practice good launch ramp etiquette? Could you be accused of practicing poor launch ramp etiquette? There is no guide book to proper launch ramp etiquette, but common sense usually dictates when you’re practicing the proper etiquette. Do you have your rig ready to go before you begin your final approach to the water? Don’t be that guy (or gal) who doesn’t.
I’ve always taken pride in my launch ramp preparedness. I have a system of sorts that I’ve honed for years and I think I could win a medal if the Olympics had a timed competition for launching a boat. Being organized goes a long way in speeding up your boat launching efforts.
You’ve done everything properly and you prepare your backwards descent down the ramp. Your truck is in reverse, you’re looking in your rear view mirror, your foot's on the brake, and you're ready to launch but the guy that is already on the ramp has stopped shy of the water and gets out of his truck? Don’t be that guy (or gal).
I suppose this is one of my pet peeves and I can assume that it bothers others too. Why do these people do this? Just because you may have all day doesn't mean others do too. By preparing your rig for launching before you launch, you'll ease tensions at the launching area and you'll likely gain the respect of others.
As fishing gains in popularity, it is increasingly important that all boaters follow a few simple guidelines before even considering launching their boat.
1. Pull to the staging area of the parking lot before pulling up to the actual launch ramp. This is the designated area to stop your truck and get your boat launch ready.
2. Check to make sure the plug is in your boat. As obvious as this may seem, I've seen a number of folks launch their boat and have to take it right back out because they failed to have the plug in. This can be dangerous as well as time consuming.
3. Unhook, unlock, untie, and undo everything that might need to be undone while you’re in the staging area.
4. Put all of your equipment in your boat and get it organized to suit you. Your rods, reels, tackle boxes, coolers, bait, paddles, trolling motors, electronics, batteries, etc. should be ready to go before you begin your decent.
5. Hook up all gas lines, check your battery to make sure your motor turns over, so that when you turn the key or pull the crank rope, you'll be running.
6. Unhook your trailer lights! This is something that hard to remember to do but will save you a lot of frustration trying to keep your trailer lights burning. This is always a good thing to do regardless of what trailer lights you have. Just remember to always plug them back in before you leave the lake.
After you've done all the above, you should be ready to go. Ease your rig down the ramp and ease out after your boat is launched. If you're fishing by yourself, you'll need to stop once your boat begins to float. Don't forget to apply your emergency brake! Once your boat is off the trailer, secure it and proceed pulling your truck off the ramp.
Reverse the entire list above when you're taking your boat out and it will be a smooth operation. Just because no one is waiting to launch when you’re leaving the lake doesn’t give you the right to squat on the ramp. Pull on out and clear the ramp. Remove any trash from your boat so it doesn't blow out on the trip home. Always put your litter in designated containers or carry it home to dispose of.
Fishing is supposed to be a relaxing sport and stress should never enter your mind on a fishing trip. Help keep the stress and frustration out of launching a boat by practicing some launch ramp etiquette. Don’t be the guy(or gal) that doesn’t.
