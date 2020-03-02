Going green. We can help Mother Earth. That’s the politically correct message that has been sweeping across our country for years. Why is it that just now folks are realizing what outdoorsmen have been doing and saying for a hundred years? We’ve been championing the conservation of natural resources, not just in talk, with our dollars and our actions. Yes, ‘going’ green gets me a little red.
Hunters and fishermen have always led the way in not just preserving our environment, but improving it. Perhaps that’s why we’ve been easily frustrated when we see a politician or celebrity talking about their cause of the day. While bringing some attention to a cause or making a donation is a worthy thing to do, it’s about as relative as Al Gore was to inventing the Internet. We who use and enjoy the outdoors have been promoting and preserving our resources, both natural and animal, for over a hundred years.
Improving wildlife habitat, stopping erosion, replanting trees, keeping our property, lakes and rivers clean, and placing restrictions among ourselves to improve the health and numbers of the game we pursue, are just a few reasons why we’re already ‘green.’ While we may not know that a single Styrofoam cup contains one billion billion molecules of CFC’s, we’ve always known that Styrofoam is unsightly in our ditches and isn’t biodegradable. (Don’t use the back of your truck as a trash can because that trash ends up in our roadside ditches!)
While we’ve been paying to preserve our sport, our heritage, and our environment, we’re likely to be paying more and more to do it. Have you heard about the ‘Green New Deal’? It’s an extreme leftist’s plan to save the world by ruining it at the same time. The Green New Deal calls on the federal government to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions, ensure that clean air, clean water and healthy food are basic human rights, and end all forms of oppression. That sounds good to anyone on paper but in reality it’s a plan to destroy our economy. One benefit is we may be healthier because we’ll all be walking and riding bicycles. The true hypocrisy of plans such as these are those who propose them are flying around on private jets and have a carbon footprint bigger than Sasquatch.
When you get down to it, we who enjoy the outdoors are genuinely interested in caring for our earth, our property, our wildlife, our natural resources. Hunters, fishermen, and outdoorspeople of all types spend millions of dollars each year in conservation efforts to support those things we love and to help protect them, and our environment.
We can, and must all do our part. Words are cheap, participation is critical. Those who enjoy the outdoors, whether hunting and fishing, camping or trail riding, are more likely to already be doing something about preserving our environment than all others combined. Doing the right thing can never be legislated, but some folks just don’t get that. It’s sort of like trying to explain why killing a deer is actually good for the deer herd. Sometimes less is more. Keep this in mind when you’re headed to the polls this year. Perhaps your vote could make a difference too.
