Ozark Health officer installation

Ozark Health officer installation

Ozark Health held its annual installation of officers May 3 at Ozark Health Medical Center. Arkansas Hospital Auxiliary Association (AHAA) State President Kathy Gammill installed Betty Spencer as President, Helen Dobbins as Vice President, Bobbye Bennett as Treasurer and Debby Collings as Recording Secretary of Ozark Health Auxiliary. Gammill was accompanied by Judy Lawrence, the AHAA North Central District President. Ozark Health CEO David Deaton presented the following volunteers with pins denoting their years and hours of volunteer service: Cathy Collings (5 years), Debby Collings (5 years), Scott Spencer (15 years), Betty Spencer (20 years), Bobbye Bennett (2,000 hours) and Betty Spencer (13,000 hours). Attendees were served lunch and provided a gift bag along with an umbrella from Ozark Health in recognition of Volunteer Appreciation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.