Who knew that paint companies actually announce a “color of the year” each year? Well they apparently do, and the colors chosen for 2021 by industry experts seem to span the entire spectrum.
We will start with a look at what Pantone has chosen – Pantone is one of those companies offering cool color-matching cards at the paint shop to help you decide what you want to use on your walls. For 2021, they have chosen Ultimate Gray (PANTONE 17-5104) and Illuminating (PANTONE 13-0647), which they call “a marriage of color conveying a message of strength and hopefulness that is both enduring and uplifting.” Just FYI: The last time Pantone announced two colors of the year was in 2016.
“Two independent colors that highlight how different elements come together to support one another, best express the mood for Pantone Color of the Year 2021. Practical and rock solid but at the same time warming and optimistic, the union of Ultimate Gray and Illuminating is one of strength and positivity. It is a story of color that encapsulates deeper feelings of thoughtfulness with the promise of something sunny and friendly. … We need to feel that everything is going to get brighter – this is essential to the human spirit.”
Pantone describes Illuminating as “a bright and cheerful yellow sparkling with vivacity, a warming yellow shade imbued with solar power.” Ultimate Gray, on the other hand, “is emblematic of solid and dependable elements which are everlasting and provide a firm foundation.”
For 2021, SherwinWilliams .com has selected Urbane Bronze – a color that will help you “tap into nature with a hue whose warmth and comfort breathe down-to-earth tranquility.”
“Now, more than ever, our homes have become the backdrop to our lives, reminding us that the moments worth cherishing have always been right in front of us. As we’re looking to create the ultimate retreat for reflection and renewal, we’re turning to a hue whose natural simplicity and nature-inspired energy cultivate a sense of calm from the ground up. Bronze might be a color rooted in nature, but it also has a unique ability to ground a room through organic appeal. Whether it’s accentuating window trims or accent walls, this warm hue draws from nature for a feeling of relaxation and serenity. It also works well with other biophilic elements including, light-filled spaces and foliage.”
What is exciting about this color is that it is being considered a “new neutral”, yet it can be paired with more traditional neutrals for a nice, warm feel. Sherwin-Williams encourages pairing Urbane Bronze with gray tones “to create an updated take on minimalism” and complete the look “with natural materials like wood finishes, stone accents, and mixed metals that tie earthy neutrals back to their nature-inspired roots.”
Benjamin Moore Paints has moved away from neutrals and chosen a color palette to “nourish the spirit with comforting, sunbaked hues” – the Color Trends Palette based on Aegean Teal 2136-40.
“Celebrate the simple pleasures – think the faded rumple of linen sheets in the morning and perfectly ripened fruits on the windowsill. The twelve hues in the palette radiate warmth and wellbeing. These are colors that make your home feel even more like home.” Other colors in the palette are Gray Cashmere, Atrium White, Kingsport Gray, Rosy Peach, Muslin, Foggy Morning, Beacon Hill Damask, Amazon Soil, Silhouette, Chestertown Buff and Potter’s Clay.
The folks at Benjamin Moore said they choose their palette of the year through “a yearlong exploration into design, art, fashion, cultural and environmental influences around the globe. From Benjamin Moore’s library of over 3,500 colors, we carefully curate a Color Trends palette that balances modern-day relevance with long-lasting appeal. At the center is one special hue that defines the palette.”
For Valspar.com, the year’s “trendiest colors” indicate comfort and coziness. “Our color experts present you with 12 fresh and familiar colors that are on-trend now and easy to love forever.” Valspar’s colors range from Blissful Blue to Dusty Lavender to Cherry Taupe.
“Our homes have become offices, entertainment centers and classrooms – which means the colors, sights and sounds in our rooms have an even bigger impact on our daily lives,” said Sue Kim, Valspar Color Marketing Manager. “These lifestyle changes coupled with a surge in DIY home activity helped guide our selection of a range of colors for Valspar’s 2021 Colors of the Year that can not only transform your space but also elevate your mood.”
