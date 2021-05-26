Pamela Diane Duncan, 68, of Clinton, Arkansas was born on November 30, 1952 in Clinton, Arkansas to the late Doyle G. Love and June (Jennings) Love and went to be with her Lord on May 18, 2021 at her home. She was a nurse by vocation and loved to travel, camp and garden. Pamela’s greatest enjoyment was spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her father, Doyle G. Love and her beloved husband, Eugene Duncan.
Left to cherish her memory are her mother, June Love of Clinton, Arkansas, three children; Chad Duncan (Desha) of Clinton, Mistie Wilson (Charles) of Clinton, Amber Maddox (Paul) of Clinton, five grandchildren; Laney Maddox, M.J. Duncan, Jancey Wilson, Maddison Duncan, Kain Duncan, two brothers; Mike Love (Kathy) of Heber Springs, Arkansas, Travis Love (Meri) of Bee Branch, Arkansas, other relatives and many precious friends.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Clinton Arkansas. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 21 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Pee Dee Cemetery in Clinton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pamela’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105 or call (800)822-6344.
To express online condolence please visit www.roller funeralhomes.com/clinton.
