Pamela Faye Newman

Pamela Faye (Kurtz) Newman was born September 22, 1933 in Des Moines, Iowa to Ernest Faye Kurtz and Juanita Marie Eiler.
She is proceeded in death by her parents, her husband, Alfred Newman, her sister, Deann Marie (Kurtz) Lindstrom, a young son, John Paul Schroeder, daughter, Susan Marie (Schroeder) Tarin, a grandson, William Prater and a grandson-in-law, Charles Lewis.
Pamela became a member of Trace Ridge Bible Church in Leslie, AR in November 1972. She demonstrated brotherly love for her community by serving in the Chimes Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, Van Buren County Foods for Life and Helping Hands. She was also a member of the Chimes Extension Homemaker’s Club.
She loved animals, in fact, she spent many years working at Hallie’s, a restaurant zoo attraction located in Dennard, AR. There she made her famous BBQ sauce along with many fond memories of the animals. She spent the remainder of her years as a homemaker.
Pamela will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother and friend. She always had a smile and a hug for everyone.
Pamela is survived by her children: Cindi Schroder of Leslie, AR, Stephanie Schroeder of Leslie, AR, Barbara Girod of Schaumberg, IL, Pamela Schroeder of Leslie, AR, Herbert Schroeder, II of CO, Charles Schroeder of Benton, AR, Chris Newman of Claremore, OK, Steve Newman of Tulsa, OK as well as a grandson, Herbert Schroeder III of Colorado whom she raised. Pamela is also survived by 32 grandchildren, 60 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren (with more on the way) a multitude of nieces, nephews and friends.
At church one Mother’s Day, Pamela was asked how many kids she had. When she told them, someone asked her if she was trying to fill the earth. She laughed and recounted the story any time she was asked about her family.
Visitation for Pamela will be at 2:00 pm on Monday, June 7, 2021at Trace Ridge Bible Church. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 pm at the church. Interment will be in the Trace Ridge Cemetery.
To express online condolences please visit www.roller funeralhomes.com/clinton
