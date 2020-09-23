Over the weekend my wife and I returned to one of our favorite restaurants for the first time since the pandemic. Despite the additional public health guidelines, my wife commented, “This feels a lot more like normal.” Her words reflect the desire that we all have to return to normalcy.
The pandemic has interrupted so much of what normal looks like. The fact that fellow patrons were all wearing masks, we enjoyed the rare occasion of a day date.
My encounter in an out of town grocery store earlier last week was not as positive. Waiting in line at the deli the customer in front of me was informed that due to COVID-19 whatever she was looking for was not available at the time. Outraged, the customer began to let everyone within shouting distance just how tired they were of this pandemic nonsense. This response points to the emerging trend of pandemic fatigue that has begun to set in.
Desperate for normalcy many are abandoning the use of the masks and making a political statement of sorts, abandoning some of the public health guidelines. psychologists and psychiatrists have been sounding the alarm for months about the rising mental health impact the pandemic is having. The pandemic has erased nearly every outlet that people would have normally had to cope with the stress of life.
The lingering economic impact that the pandemic continues to have is only adding to pandemic fatigue. Economic stressors can have a significant impact on the emotional well-being of families. Food insecurity issues are on the rise as families continue to cope with job loss associated with the pandemic. With Congress unlikely to reach a deal on a relief package before the elections, families are beginning to lose hope.
The response to the current pandemic is becoming increasingly influenced by political posturing and less about public health. The current election cycle is bound to continue to fuel a narrative shift that has only strengthened the prevalence of pandemic fatigue. This campaign is likely to be one of the more contentious oneas in recent years and COVID-19 will be front and center. Congress’s inability to reach a deal for relief, many are simply frustrated with the political process in general.
As fatigue sets in many are willing to ignore social distancing guidelines and mask-wearing despite modeling suggesting that the pandemic is far from over. For perhaps all of us, 2020 will be one of those years we will not miss. Contemporaries rarely look at their times and consider them historic. This will be remembered as one of the most challenging years in the nation’s history.
The impact that COVID-19 has had on everyday life is undeniable. We have lost friends, some have lost business, birthdays, saying good-bye to loved ones in their final moments, and much more. We must not allow these times to allow us to also lose hope. There is hope that better days for the republic still lie ahead of us. The Republic has been through similar challenges in times past. In spite of the many challenges the country is facing as in the time before, she will self-correct.
We can not lose hope and allow fatigue to influence our response to public health guidelines. Although we all long for normalcy, in whatever form it might return, this is not a time to lose our resolve. This is the moment for us to tap into our collective strength and to continue to take measures that will ensure we will emerge from this pandemic sooner rather than later.
To dismiss the political process, to lose faith and hope in one another, and to forget that we are in this together is not the path we need to take. Together we will press on and emerge victorious, hopefully.
