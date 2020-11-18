DAMASCUS — Thanks to a grant from the Arkansas Community Foundation, The Station Food Pantry in Damascus was able to move to a no-contact method of serving its clients.
The grant, for $500, allowed the pantry to add a carport, which in turn allowed it to place food on a nearby table for clients. Using this method the pantry is able to exercise social distancing while serving those in needs.
Spokesperson Barbara Hutto said the pantry serves not only those in the Damascus area, but in surrounding counties, including Cleburne, Van Buren and Faulkner.
The Station provides, other than food pantry, crisis support services including aiding those after a loss of home and aiding foster families in need. Funded by donations and in a building donated by the City of Damascus, The Station operates in partnership with the Community Foundation of Faulkner County and United Way.
Hutto said the number of people served has increased significantly in 2020.
