Park sculpture

Thanks to the Fairfield Bay Community Fund, Cornerstone Society, and an anonymous donor a Sculpture Trail is beginning to be established along the Entertainment District and through Ed Leamon Park in Fairfield Bay. The first sculpture chosen is Ozark Topography. Artist Ed Pennebaker is a nationally known artist and his studio, Red Fern Glass Studio is in Clinton. Pictured left to right in front of the sculpture; Jill Bailey, Linda Duncan, President Cornerstone Society, and Sculpture Committee chairperson, Dianne Percefull.

