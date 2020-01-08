CLIINTON — The new year began with an assault call for Clinton Police after a Jan. 2 incident in a parking lot. The call, taken by Clinton Chief of Police John Willoughby, resulted in the arrest of Rusty Irons, 19, of Clinton, charged with third degree assault.
In the incident, Willoughby was called to Ozark Health about a fight in the parking lot, being told the fight was in progress, per the police report. As Willoughby was enroute a second call came in, updating that the fight had ended and one of those involved had left “in a vehicle heading west on Highway 336 West.”
There Willoughby spoke to a man who had fought with Irons. He told the officer Irons had attacked him after an argument about Irons treatment of his daughter, who had been Irons’ girlfriend. When someone shouted from the hospital they were calling police, Irons’ got in his car and left.
Deputies, per the report, spotted Irons’ car on 336 and pulled him over, where he was arrested and taken to the county detention center.
