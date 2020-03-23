I’m sure everyone is aware of what is going on with the COVID-19 virus and the changes we all face. I believe in this “downtime” we can get back to what’s important and let God work his maintenance on us so that when we are up and running again, we will be where we need to be.
One Pastor said the church will be known for it’s service more than it’s services. What a powerful reminder that what the enemy meant for evil God can turn it for good and I believe that He will. In this day and time we live in, it’s really about trusting God regardless of the circumstance.
The story that comes to mind is of a little boy jumping off the rocks and yelling for his dad to catch him. Startled, and barely able to catch him in time, the Father asks him why he did that. The boy simply replied, “You’re my dad, and I know you will catch me!” What a reminder that our Father will be there to catch us no matter what we go through.
It’s no secret that we are all being inconvenienced at this time. Sports have ended, social gatherings stopped, limited workload, and some are even having to stay at home continually.
I’m reminded of a story in Mark Chapter 2 where Jesus was preaching in a house and it was full. There was no room left but four friends brought their paralytic friend to see Jesus. With no room, they took him on the roof and uncovered part of the roof and lowered him down to Jesus!
The first person that was inconvenienced was the owner of the house as he was UNCOVERED. His house was already full, and now his roof is damaged, but I believe in this time of inconvenience, some things will be uncovered. My youngest son Bryce used to hate having the covers on him, and even in his sleep he would kick them off. I believe we need to get to a place where we want to be uncovered so that God can work on us and begin to heal us completely.
Next, we look at Jesus who was INTERRUPTED as he was preaching. He stopped his message to give the miracle. No one likes to be interrupted but these interruptions can actually be opportunities. One Youth Pastor got a call in the middle of his message, and he took the call and left. Everyone was upset when he came back 20 minutes later but he explained that one of his youth was suicidal and needed to talk. What a reminder to let the interruptions come because God can use them for his glory.
Next, the teachers of the law were CHALLENGED. Jesus challenged them by saying he can forgive sins and then Jesus healed the paralytic. Religion, rituals, and regulations went out the window as revelation, restoration and reconciliation came through the roof! Jesus really put the religious leaders in their place. I remember the story of a homeless man coming into a crowded church and with no room left to sit, the homeless man went to the front and sat on the floor. A 90 year old deacon got up from the back row and went to talk with him. Everyone thought he was going to ask him to leave, but instead the older deacon sit down right beside him and they worshiped together! What a picture of the church and a reminder that we don’t have time for dead religion as Jesus is alive!
Next, the 4 friends were FORCED to find a way to get their friend to Jesus. They had to think outside the box so-to-speak, and finally devised a plan to lower him down from the roof. In this day and time we are in, the church is being forced to get creative and think outside the four walls to reach the people. Live stream, drive-in church, Zoom meetings and more are great ideas to minister the Gospel in a time where we can’t physically meet. The church has to have the mentality that the four friends did which is to get them to Jesus no matter the cost. I believe time is short and this past week there was an earthquake in Utah that knocked a trumpet out of the hands of an angel statue in Utah. Some people were saying this could be a prophetic sign.
Finally, the paralytic was HEALED. All of these people were inconvenienced, but it was all for the Salvation and healing of one man! After the miracle took place, the crowds were amazed and said they had never seen anything like it. I believe that if the church really steps up during this pandemic, God will heal our land and the people will say the same thing!
In closing, I remember looking at my phone before I went over to church to preach this message. I looked down and noticed my calendar was gone. I could still see the words “Calendar” but no calendar was there and the day was not showing up. In that moment, I realized this could be it and time could be up. I encourage you to live every day like it’s your last, give your heart to Christ, and in this time of inconvenience just know God is up to something great and it will be worth it! For the full message visit Botkinburg Foursquare Church on Facebook.
