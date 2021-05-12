There comes a time when you and I have to face our fears and take a stand for what is right. That’s exactly what three young Israelites – Hananiah, Mishael, and Azariah – better known as, “Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego,” did. They courageously risked their lives when they refused to bow down to a ninety foot tall idol. The penalty for refusing to obey the order of King Nebuchadnezzar was to immediately be thrown alive into a blazing furnace. I don’t know about you but I can think of a thousand ways I’d rather die than being thrown into a fiery furnace!
Between you and me, I have to admit that if I had been in that situation, I would have been strongly tempted to rationalize and compromise. I might have said to myself, “I’ll bow down on the outside but not on the inside.” Or, “I’ll cross my fingers when I bow down so my bowing to the idol doesn’t really count.” Or maybe, “I’ll pretend that the idol is Jehovah, so I’m really bowing down to Him.” But that’s not what these young men did. They refused to rationalize or compromise. They refused to defend themselves. They refused to negotiate a suitable agreement. They chose to be courageous. They chose to do what is right. They chose to obey God.
“Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego replied to the king, ‘O Nebuchadnezzar, we do not need to defend ourselves before you in this matter. If we are thrown into the blazing furnace, the God we serve is able to save us from it, and he will rescue us from your hand, O king. But even if he does not, we want you to know, O king, that we will never serve you or your gods or worship the image of gold you have set up.’” – Daniel 3:16-19
Needless to say, Nebuchadnezzar wasn’t impressed. We applaud their conviction and courage but Nebuchadnezzar was really, really ticked off. He was so angry that he had the furnace heated seven times hotter than usual, then had these three, “rebels” securely tied up and thrown in. The fire was so hot that the soldiers who threw them into the furnace, died. But miraculously, that wasn’t the end.
“King Nebuchadnezzar leaped to his feet in amazement and asked is advisers, ‘Weren’t there three men that we tied up and threw into the fire?’. They replied, ‘Certainly, O king’. He (Nebuchadnezzar) said, ‘Look! I see four men walking around in the fire, unbound and unharmed, and the fourth looks like a god!’” – Daniel 3:24-25
Not only did Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego come out of the fiery furnace alive … they didn’t even smell like smoke!
When you and I put ourselves in defenseless positions, and we choose to courageously obey God and do what He says is right, it sets the stage for God to show up … BIG! That’s what He did for Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego and that’s what He’ll do for us.
Faron Rogers is the Senior Pastor of Clinton’s First Baptist Church.
