History is ruled by critical moments. Pivotal events determine the future. Large gates turn on small hinges. There have been times when everything in the future was determined by a singularly seemingly small event. Julius Caesar crossed the Rubicon River and Rome became an empire that lasted 1,500 years. A baby was born in Bethlehem and the world has never been the same. A few men signed a Declaration of Independence one day and the greatest nation the world has ever known was formed out of that, dedicated to the proposition that “all men are created equal and are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights: life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” A preacher from Alabama stood up one day and declared, “I have a dream.” That statement brought about astounding changes in this beloved country. I know because living in the South I witnessed those changes.
The United States is standing on the edge of a cliff right now, staring into an abyss which we have never seen before in this land. The coming election will be either our jump into the abyss in front of us or a backing off to some kind of normalcy that will not happen otherwise.
I will not propose to tell anyone how to vote. That is the wonderful privilege each American citizen has the right to. That’s why our elections are public but private; we each step into the voting booth alone. I have never told anyone who to vote for. It’s not about the candidates and it’s not about the party. It’s about the platform, what each party stands for.
I urge everyone to look at the policies and platforms of each party and candidate. Never in the history of our country has there been such a vast difference in the two. And perhaps there will never be again. This election will determine the direction of our country for many years to come.
That is why I say we are standing at one of those critical junctures in history. It could go either way. And if it goes one particular way we will see changes that will radically and drastically change the course of this nation.
If you do not know what I am talking about then you need to do some research. And I’m not talking about watching the news. I’m talking about studying the platforms of each party.
Do yourself a favor and vote responsibly. Do your nation a favor and know what you are voting for. It’s not about the candidates or the party; it’s all about the platform, what each party stands for, what each has in its public platform statements declared they stand for. They will not do otherwise once they are in office. They could not be more different. You need to know the difference.
I am a pastor and I can tell you Christians are notorious for not voting. I talked with one this morning who is 34 years old and she told me she had “never once voted.” I want to remind you, as I did her, that we are responsible to our nation and to God for voting and how we vote. It’s not enough to vote, we must vote responsibly. We need to know what (not necessarily who) we are voting for.
Don’t be confused by the idea that moral matters are not political issues. Many things in politics are moral to the core. The “Right to Life” is as much or more moral that it is political. Moral matters have always been a part or our politics. You can’t really separate the two.
Almost everything in politics is right or wrong. Gender issues are moral. Racial issues are moral. Freedom of speech and religion (things spelled out in the First Amendment of our constitution) are moral. Don’t fall for the untruth that moral issues don’t have anything to do with politics. They do. Always have. Ever since that first Fourth of July.
So, let’s all go to the polls and vote. But vote responsibly. Like never before, our future depends on it. This is indeed a critical moment in our history. Be a part of it.
Terry Simpson is Pastor, Grace Church in Clinton.
