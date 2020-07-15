Psalms 46:1-11
Wouldn’t it be nice if all of life’s needs, all of our prayers, all of our concerns were met as soon as we had finished praying? Unfortunately, as we grow older, we soon learn that life can often be extremely brutal and too often unfair and that our prayers rarely seem to be answered that quickly.
We often experience sudden troubles in life. We grieve, we cry, we hurt, and our heart gets broken. Life is sometimes brutal and often unfair. The things I could mention would not even touched the tip of the iceberg. There are some things we deal with on a regular basis like our job, our children, our marriage, our own health. The list goes on and on, doesn’t it?
But there is hope – all is not lost! Here’s our hope: God is dependable. God is dependable through all of life’s problems. When everything else in this world fails us, God will not. When everything else in this world crashes in around us, God will hold us up. When nothing else makes sense in life, God will and does make sense.
In Psalm 46, we see that the psalmist told us that when we face a hurdle in life, that there is something, Someone, who we can count on. The psalmist told us that God is dependable. The psalmist told us that as we face problems, heartache, trouble, difficulty, stress, whatever comes our way in life, we can know beyond a shadow of doubt that God is our “shoulder to lean on” through all of those times.
1 God is our refuge and strength, a helper who is always found in times of trouble. 2 Therefore we will not be afraid, though the earth trembles and the mountains topple into the depths of the seas, 3 though its waters roar and foam and the mountains quake with its turmoil. Selah 4 [There is] a river- its streams delight the city of God, the holy dwelling place of the Most High. 5 God is within her; she will not be toppled. God will help her when the morning dawns. 6 Nations rage, kingdoms topple; the earth melts when He lifts His voice. 7 The Lord of Hosts is with us; the God of Jacob is our stronghold. Selah 8 Come, see the works of the Lord, who brings devastation on the earth. 9 He makes wars cease throughout the earth. He shatters bows and cuts spears to pieces; He burns up the chariots. 10 “Stop [your fighting]-and know that I am God, exalted among the nations, exalted on the earth.” 11 The Lord of Hosts is with us; the God of Jacob is our stronghold. Selah
The psalmist said that God is our refuge even when what seems permanent and unchangeable changes. When the world seems to crash in around us, God is still there, protecting us. When the world does not make sense, God is still there, protecting us. When the problems overwhelm us, when we are afraid, when we are hurting, God is still there, protecting us. Listen, there is not a time – according to the psalmist – when God is not ready, willing, and able to protect us.
The writer imagined the worst calamity that could possibly happen. But notice how strong his faith was in the face of such craziness. His faith was so strong that even in such extreme circumstances, the writer knew that God’s people had no reason to fear. He knew that even in physical disasters that God was there and that God would not fail him. When tragedy strikes us, no matter what it is, God can be counted on to protect us.
Even the things that seem permanent and secure can crash in around us. When that happens – whether it is our employment, our life, our marriage, our family, or even our home – the psalmist tells us that we should have no fear? Why? Because of the protection of God. God’s dependability can be seen through His protection over us.
It’s time for us to stop worrying. It is time for us to put aside the fear, the despair, the anxiety. It’s time to put all of that aside and realize just how much God loves us. He loves you and me enough that He allowed Jesus Christ to come to this world, to be born in a stable, to common parents. God loves you and me enough that He allowed Jesus to be crucified on a cross, between two thieves, and to be buried in a borrowed tomb. God loves you and me enough that one day He will send Jesus Christ back for us and take us to our home in heaven. God loves each of us. We can depend on that. Why? God is dependable. Right now, rest your head on His shoulder.
Kyle Blanton is Pastor, Pee Dee Baptist Church
