Everybody makes them but nobody keeps them: New Year’s Resolutions. We all know the best time to buy exercise equipment is not at Christmas or before the new year. The best time to buy it is about the last of January. That’s when everybody has dropped their resolution and that expensive piece of equipment has become a hanger for clothes or goes to the garage to collect dust. You can get some pretty good equipment for a very low price.
The problem is not with the resolutions. They may be good: lose those excess pounds, call your mom more, fix those teeth. Our problem is with the one making the resolution. The spirit is willing but the flesh is weak. We make decisions and quit.
Three frogs sat on a long. One decided to jump. How many were left? Three! I said one decided to jump; I did not say he jumped. People make decisions all the time but don’t follow through. Marriage is a great and horrible example of this. Have you checked the stats on divorce lately?
This is especially true when it comes to the things of God. These are the important things in life because they carry over into eternity. Ecclesiastes 5 says, “Do not be hasty with your mouth. When you make a vow to God, do not delay to pay it; for He has no pleasure in fools. Pay what you have vowed.” In other words, do what you said you were going to do. And keep doing it even when it is not convenient or easy. At the end of the year, you will be a better person and God will be pleased with you.
Here are some vows right out of the Bible that you should make to God. Promise and then keep your promise. These resolutions will carry you through the whole year and into many years to come, and on into eternity.
1. Get involved in your local church
The church is the temple of God, where He and His family lives. It is Christ’s body through whom He works in the world to heal its many wounds. He is the head of the church and you want to be an active functioning member of His body. The church is the bride of Christ. He loved the church and gave Himself for her. You should love the church too and give yourself to her. The church is God’s eternal purpose for creation and redemption.
The church takes commitment. It is not easy to keep this vow to God because within each church are flawed people who do things wrong. This is where we learn to forgive and love.
2. Read your Bible every day
Study it. Memorize verses from it. And live it. Don’t just learn the Bible – live it. By the grace of God and the power of the Holy Spirit, do what it says. Not hearers, but doers of the word are blessed. You want to have a blessed 2021, then live the Bible.
3. Pray every day
God has given many promises concerning prayer in the Bible. How about this one: “If you abide in Me and My word abides in you, ask whatever you desire and it will be done for you.” (John 15:7) Can’t beat that. Pray for yourself and pray for others. Pray prayers of praise and thanksgiving and petitions. Pray throughout the day. Keep in the spirit of prayer. Pray without ceasing, the Bible says.
4. Talk to others about Christ
Make a deliberate attempt to speak to others about the One who saved your soul, the One who died for sinners that they might be forgiven and have eternal life. There is no better topic of conversation. Ask people what they would want you to pray for them about, and then say a word about the One who is faithful to answer our prayers.
If you want to get to the end of this coming year and be vastly improved and helpful to others, do these things. And don’t stop doing them. By perseverance the snail boarded the ark. Don’t grow weary in doing these things for in due season you will reap what you have sown and you will be richly rewarded.
HAVE A HAPPY NEW YEAR, and a godly one.
Terry Simpson is the pastor of Grace Church in Clinton.
