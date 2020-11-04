Many of us take time to celebrate Halloween, but we do not celebrate the holiday on November First, All Hallows Day or All Saints Day. Historically, Halloween is really All Hallows Eve the day before in which many customs and traditions have evolved. In most traditions of the Christian church we forget to honor those who have come before us and have been witnesses to us and helping us grow in our faith journey.
Those people who make a difference in your life are the ones that care. They are the saints who were sent to you when you needed them to carry out God’s work on earth. They are the ones Revelation describes as standing around with angels before the throne of God those who will serve God for eternity, because they have served him in this life (Read Revelation 2: 9-17). Now maybe you think I am using the word saint a little too loosely.
After all is not sainthood something to be achieved? Do not we have to “qualify” to be a saint? People in high places within the church must evaluate a person’s achievements and lifestyle and then decide if sainthood is appropriate. If we go around and start calling everyone a saint, does it diminish the importance of the word?
Most dictionaries define a saint as “a person officially recognized, especially by canonization, as being entitled to public veneration and capable of interceding for people on earth.” In everyday language, a saint is a person set aside by the church for adoration from the church.
But there is a problem with one element implied by this definition: that the person who becomes a saint must already be dead. How else would they have the ability to intervene for people on earth? I contend that saints are indeed those people that are standing around with angels before the throne of God, but before that, they were standing around with angels here on earth.
When we read the Bible, it talks about saints throughout the Old and New Testament. When used in its plural form, it is used to designate all believers, not merely applied to persons of exceptional holiness. We read that It includes flesh-and-blood humans who are serving God among his people. For example, in Acts 9:32 “as Peter went here and there among all the believers, he came down also to the saints living in Lydda.” And as Paul begins his letter to the Romans, he states in 1:7, “To all God’s beloved in Rome, who are called to be saints.”
Martin Luther said that we are both saint and sinner, embodied in the same person. And apart from Jesus Christ, there is no saint who is not also a sinner. That leaves us with saints who are imperfect people.
People like Aline, who some in this community may have had her as a teacher in elementary school. She was active in her church until she could not come to worship. She encouraged her students in school to read as she saw reading as a key to a better life and opening doors in life. Many might not have known that when a student’s father in our community was transferred to another job and the student only had a few months to finish the year, she offered to keep him in her home until he finished the year. Having all girls, her daughter shared that it was nice to have a brother for a while. Saints look out for others in this life knowing it will be a blessing to others. Though we are working on our walk in this life, we need to be the light of Christ for others. Take a few minutes and thank the Lord for those saints who have crossed your path make you a stronger person in the faith.
George Odell is Pastor, Clinton First United Methodist Church.
