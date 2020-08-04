Several years ago, after far too many drinks, Dee Duncan stood at the curb of a Washington D.C. street corner. It was 2:00 in the morning. Suddenly, an unsolicited cab pulled up alongside Dee and the driver motioned him into his cab. As the driver pulled away from the curb, he looked at Dee, in the rearview mirror, and said, “You were doing something you shouldn’t have been doing, weren’t you?” Needless to say, the cab driver suddenly had Dee’s attention.
As he drove Dee across town, the cabbie explained that he rarely drove in that particular area of Washington but that night, The Lord told him to turn down the street where the bar was located because there was someone he needed to talk with. The driver went on the explain that when he saw Dee leaned up against a streetlight, he knew immediately that this was the man with whom he was to talk.
The driver continued to tell Dee that God had a plan and purpose for his life and he encouraged Dee to find a church to plug into. The following Sunday, Dee went to National Community Church and listened carefully as Pastor Mark Batterson talked about how a loving God has a plan and purpose for a person’s life. Dee began attending the church regularly and he soon joined a small group that met weekly. Eventually, Dee went with a team from NCC on a mission trip to Zambia. And a few years later, during a morning worship service, Dee sat down next to a young lady, “Anna,” who would, two years later, become his wife.
As I first read that story, I immediately thought to myself, “What is that cab driver hadn’t obeyed The Lord’s prompting to turn down that specific street? What if he hadn’t been available to drive down that street?” Then, The Holy Spirit caused me to ask myself, “Am I available? Am I available to follow Jesus’ leadership, regardless of how inconvenient or unreasonable it may seem? Am I willing to allow Him to interrupt my plans so that He can use me for His plans?”
I’m convinced that God is in the “business” of giving us divinely-planned opportunities and appointments so that through us, He blesses and helps other people. I don’t believe in coincidence or luck. But I do believe that if I’m available, God will strategically orchestrate my “steps” and present me with opportunities that I could never begin to dream of. To help someone who feels a sense of helplessness.. To encourage someone who is discouraged. To feed someone who is hungry. To bring hope to someone who is struggling with hopelessness. To comfort someone who is grieving. To genuinely care about someone who feels that no one cares about them. To sit down and visit with someone who is lonely.
Regardless of what’s in your life-story, the essential, daily question isn’t, “Could God use me?”, or, “Would God use me in someone’s life?” The question is always, “Am I available for God to use me in someone’s life, today?”
Faron Rogers is the Senior Pastor of Clinton’s First Baptist Church
