It is not law as we might understand law. It is about relationship. It is a law of love and of loving and of acting in love towards all, the stranger, the neighbor, and the family. (read Jeremiah 31: 31-34)
Radical changes of heart have brought about reformations throughout the history of the church. Two millennia after Jeremiah, Martin Luther became an unyielding prophet in his own time, having his heart changed as he experienced God in a personal way. The Apostle Paul’s life-changing experience had occurred on the road to Damascus, and Luther’s first life-changing encounter came during a violent thunderstorm while on the road to Erfurt, Germany. A lightning bolt struck much too close for comfort, knocking Luther to the ground, and initiating his reformation from reluctant law student to monk.
In 1519, Luther had been pouring over Paul’s letter to the Romans, when he came to the realization that people are justified by faith through the grace of God, and not because of their own good works. “The one who is righteous will live by faith” (Romans 1:17). Luther’s revelation brought about radical new traditions within the church, inspiring the Protestant Reformation.1
Two centuries after Luther, John Wesley attended a small gathering in a chapel on Aldersgate Street in London. Someone there read from Luther’s “Preface to the Epistle to the Romans.” That evening while the reader was explaining the change that “God works in the heart through faith in Christ,” Wesley remarked, “I felt my heart strangely warmed. I felt I did trust in Christ, Christ alone for salvation; and an assurance was given me that he had taken away my sins ... and saved me from the law of sin and death.”2
Catching the reformation spirit, “John Wesley gave real meaning to the word evangelism. Wesley was a remarkable Anglican priest who took the gospel out from under the tall steeple and carried it into the fields and the coal mines, blessing the lives of the common folk, people who felt forgotten, neglected, and excluded.”2
Wesley reminds us that religion is more than “head knowledge” alone. One of my mentors said you have really graduated when what you have learned/knowledge returns to the heart. We also need to experience a new heart, one that is in relationship with our God. In the body of Christ, we become joined at the heart, and life-giving love flows from one part of the body to another.
Commentator Woody Bartlett in the Series, “Feasting on the Word” writes that “having the law firmly engraved in one’s heart is a true adventure in freedom.” He goes on to say, “It is the freedom to act spontaneously; know that one’s actions reflect what fills one’s heart. It is the freedom to be who one truly is, know that one’s true character is what is most pleasing to God and therefore reflects the best of what the law requires.”3
That is the paradox of the Gospel we believe in. When we surrender to the will of God, we become more truly ourselves. It is the foolishness that the Apostle Paul spoke about in First Corinthians. It is a puzzle, one that Jesus proclaimed to us. That somehow to find ourselves, we must lose ourselves, to be one who leads, we must learn how to serve. It is a true desire that everyone we encounter along the way know something of the love that motivates all that we do.
At the root of this acting out of love is the knowledge of God. Jeremiah says that no longer will we have to say “know the Lord” because everyone will know. Knowing God is our first task. Knowing and telling about or knowing and sharing that knowledge every chance we get. While we share with urgency, we share in hope.
George E. Odell is Lead Pastor, Clinton-First United Methodist Church
