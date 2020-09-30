Whether we are a child or an adult we need the freedom to make our own choices, going by this definition it means that we will also make mistakes. There is a set of scriptures that appears in Matthew is interesting in that Jesus talks about the Kingdom of God as it relates to parenting. (Matthew 21:28-32)
Not surprisingly, Jesus, the single man with no children, gets it right. In this text, Jesus tells a story which reveals the traits of the heavenly parent who has hopes and dreams for the earthly children, and yet at the same time also displays compassion and understanding. Jesus describes the father whose expectations are clear. “Go work in the field,” he says with authority. The first son refuses outright, yet after reflection, thinks better of his rebellion and goes out to the vineyard. Despite his initial resistance, he obeys his father.
The second son is more devious. He puts on a good face and immediately agrees with his father’s request; however, his actions do not measure up to his words. He ignores his father’s wishes and never appears in the vineyard. Jesus asks the critical question, “Which of the two did the will of his father?” The “tiger parent” (one who expects nothing less than perfection) might have issued a punishment to both sons – the first would be reprimanded for threatening to disobey and the other for actually ignoring the father.
Jesus, however, clearly has a forgiving heart and is able to see the bigger picture. It is not the first son’s words that are important to Jesus, but his actions. Jesus allows room for complaining and verbal resistance. The first son, despite his original reluctance and outward show of rebellion, soon chooses obedience. He follows the will of his father and does the work to which he is called. The second son, however, only talks a good game. He promises much and produces nothing of value.
Jesus points out the difference in their actions to his listeners. The first son, is like the tax collectors and the prostitutes who have been some of those who have come to him (Jesus informs his listeners), is headed toward the kingdom. Despite the mistakes of the past, this son has now chosen the right route. He and us will experience grace because we have been able to change direction. The scheming, double-talking chief priests and elders, are like the second son, are not kingdom bound. One cannot simply talk the talk of faith and obedience. One must walk the walk, even when it means backtracking from a poorly chosen path and starting over down the narrow path toward eternal life.
In this set of scriptures, we see God as a compassionate and welcoming parent as depicted by the father in the story. The father does give the sons a clear directive and has confidence in his son’s ability to follow it. Then the father lets the sons make their own decisions on whether they adhere to his command. Like the father, Jesus our Lord is looking for followers who are not mindless robots, but after reflection are willing to give their all and follow.
God’s merciful invitation should be clear to us. I like what one writer wrote that “the door to heaven is unlocked and the porch light has been left on to guide us as wayward as we might be, home” There is an old hymn that the refrain tells us to “Come Home”. It is as easy as a YES and offer our hands, our hearts and spirit to God.
George Odell is Pastor, Clinton First United Methodist Church.
