Do you have the right shoes? As parents we must worry whether our kids had the right shoes, the right fit and size. In our lives we had to worry about a few more factors with our son. He must wear special braces that mean we have purchase shoes that fit the brace. On top of all of it he wears a size 16, with the brace it means that we have find size 16, 6E! Not going to find those at Walmart. When reading Paul’s letter to the Romans, the eight chapter, verses 12-25. It made me think about the shoes that we wear spiritually. If we walk in the Spirit and not in the flesh, we are going to need some traveling shoes.
The Poet, Maya Angelou said, “All God’s children need traveling shoes.” WE spiritually need traveling shoes and we need the correct Traveling Shoes. We need those because Paul tells us that we walk mainly according to the flesh. WE walk to our own beat, our own directives, and our own choices. There are many times in our lives when we make the wrong turns repeatedly. Isaiah the ancient prophet said, “All we like sheep have gone astray. We have all turned to our own way. (Isaiah 53:6) We walk mostly in self-centered lives. We walk with our own desires at the heart of our decision making. God wants us to be neighbor-serving or God-serving.
Paul reminds us, “Dude, if you walk according to the ways of the flesh, you are going to die. It is better for us to put on the right shoes for traveling, which is another way of saying that we need to be filled with the Holy Spirit.”
A friend asked me if I had heard about the new type of shoes for Christians, I said no. He said that we all need to have our “Cross Walkers.” Shoes that walk the way of the cross. Like any shoe there is an amount of pain that comes from walking in the Spirit because the way we walk is the way of the cross. Did not Jesus tell us, “Take up thy cross and follow me”? Cross walking helps us to be other-centered and other serving. They help us be about the ministry of reconciliation, focusing on the healing of broken relationships. These shoes are interdependent as we work in concert with people around us.
The Cross Walker Traveling Shoes are grounded in HOPE. Paul tells us in the eighth chapter of Romans. In hope. We wait …in hope we are saved. A Cross walker has hope that understands that we are unable to count on controllable factors in life. Paul’s ideas of Cross Walking is a hope that is walking forward in Faith. “WE know that the whole of creation has been groaning as in the pains of childbirth right up to the present time.” Paul’s hope as a Cross Walker is that I am waiting, I am longing it is One Day but we ourselves, who have the first fruits of the Spirit, groan inwardly as we await for our adoption as the Children of God, the redemption of our bodies. For in this hope we are saved. There is a better day coming and we know that. WE all must keep walking in our traveling shoes. There will be good and bad days, successes, and failures. But we have hope. So, allow yourself to be led the Holy Spirit and to not walk in the flesh. May we have hope what we do not see and wait for it with patience.
George Odell is pastor at Clinton First United Methodist Church.
