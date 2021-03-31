As we approach Easter on Sunday, I’m reminded of Luke 23 where Jesus in his final breaths on earth says, “Father, into your hands I commit my spirit!” Even in death, he was still fully devoted to his purpose to bring life to those in need.
I think about the basketball player that was interviewed on TV and they asked him about the individual awards and he said those awards are cool and all but he was here for the confetti. In other words, he wanted to win it all as a team rather than receive individual accolades. I believe it should be the same in the body of Christ. No superstars except for the head of the church which is Jesus!
I believe it is time we move from just being here to being ENGAGED.
I want to look at three men in the Bible who were engaged and fully locked in to what God had for their life. First of all, David was ENGAGED IN WORSHIP. We read the powerful Psalms and we get a glimpse of what his worship life was like. We were created to worship God and we should worship in the waiting, worship in the wilderness, and worship our way out of our current situation. A reporter asked the President of Argentina one time why North America was more successful than South America even though South America had greater resources, and had been around longer. The answer was that the Spaniards came to South America seeking gold, but the Pilgrim fathers came to North America seeking God. In other words they came to worship and God honored that. If we have a problem worshiping, we are probably dwelling on what we don’t have instead of thanking God for what we do have.
Next, Isaiah was ENGAGED IN SPEAKING TRUTH. We should preach the truth whether it clears out a room or fills up the altar. Darkness used to be hidden and subtle in its attempt to infiltrate our youth and culture, but now it’s right in our face. Now we have famous pop stars making shoes to honor Satan. It’s time to be bold in our faith and let the light shine in the face of darkness. Some people don’t want to change so they just ignore the truth. Regardless of this, it is still the truth and one day we will all stand before the judgment seat of Christ.
Finally, we look at Paul who was ENGAGED IN PASSION FOR SOULS. I read a quote from a very popular musician that stated “I would rather reign in hell than serve in Heaven.” This just solidifies our need to reach the lost while there is still time and let them know about the saving grace of Jesus! In Acts 16 we read about a vision that Paul has where he sees a man from Macedonia crying out for Paul to come and preach to them. He knew God was calling him there, and he was engaged to reach the lost regardless of shipwrecks, prison, beatings, snake bites, and much more. We need to have that passion for the lost again. I love the story of the gentleman that came to a store to buy a certain type of diamond. The salesman went on and on about the diamonds qualities, but ultimately the sale was not made. Another man overheard this and asked if he could re-present the diamond to the buyer. In minutes, the sale was made, and the buyer asked why he could sell the diamond but the other guy could not. The simple reply was that the salesman knew about diamonds but this man loved diamonds. There is a way that we can relate to people just by showing them the love of Jesus and telling them what He has done for us.
As we approach Easter may be fully ENGAGED in what this time represents, and I pray that we burn with a new passion for souls like never before. On the day Jesus entered Jerusalem on a donkey on Palm Sunday, we hear the church leaders mad and they say these words: “Look how the whole world has gone after him.” Oh how great it would be if that were still true today! Let’s be engaged in worship, engaged in speaking the truth, and engaged in a passion for souls and we can truly see the world changed as we live out these last days. Remember, the body of our savior is no longer in the grave and Jesus is alive!
For the full message, please visit Botkinburg Foursquare on Facebook.
[Rocky Thomas is Pastor, Botkinburg Foursquare Church]
