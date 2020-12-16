In Revelation 7 we read where war was waged against the Lamb, but the Lamb overcame and with him was his chosen and faithful followers. I want to be in that number don’t you? The good news is that we can live the victorious life now.
I remember the Razorbacks hitting a game-winning shot and the announcer yelled out before the shot, “for the win!” This is what I’m hearing for the church, but first there are some things we can’t do if we want to walk in victory. We cannot waiver as the Bible says a double-minded man is unstable in all his ways. Also, we cannot waste our time that we have given as tomorrow is not promised to any of us. Finally, we can’t worry as this will not help us at all and only brings us down.
Here are some things that we need to do if we want to win. First of all, we WORK for God’s kingdom. I heard a quote the other day that simply said to unpack our rapture bags as we have work to do. The Bible says the harvest is plentiful but laborers are few, and even Jesus as a boy was found by his parents in the Temple and he told them he had to be in his Father’s house. The parents didn’t understand him, and when you are working for God many won’t understand you either, but work anyway.
Next we WORSHIP as this goes way beyond three songs on Sunday as worship is a lifestyle. I saw a picture of some flood victims overseas that were in waist deep water and they had statues of their gods in their hands. The “gods” that were supposed to save them were being saved by them simply because there is no life in images of wood, metal, and stone but we serve the living God! If you look at David’s life you see him find out his son had died in 2 Samuel 12:19-20 but after he gets dressed he goes to worship. Even in his darkest day, he still worshiped God regardless of what was going on in his life.
Next, in order to win we WRESTLE but we have to fight the right way. Jacob wrestled all night with an angel in Genesis 32 and wouldn’t let go until the angel blessed him. This may seem selfish at first glance, but I believe God is looking for those that will wrestle, fight, press on, and cling to the promise and fight for the answer to their prayers. Jesus even mentions persistence in prayer with the judge and the widow. This is an encouragement to keep seeking, keep asking, keep knocking, and keep believing. How silly would it be for tag-team wrestling partners to all of sudden start hitting each other, but in the church that’s what we do when we attack and run down others. The Bible says we wrestle not against flesh and blood but against powers of darkness, so let’s go to war with the real enemy and let’s wrestle for our family and keep on praying.
Finally, in order to see victory we have to WALK ON. In sports you will find the ones that usually win are the ones who get over their mistakes the fastest. One guy I saw made a mistake on the field, and spent over two minutes sulking and angry for his mistake. He even went over and hit the water jug and didn’t return because his hand was injured. One mistake didn’t cost his team, but how he reacted definitely did. Being defeated is temporary, but giving up is permanent, so we have to move on past our failures. There are many that are still on the sidelines as they haven’t learned to walk on from their mistakes. God needs us all to get back in the game right now.
As I was finishing up this message, I got a notification on my phone that basically told of a Twitter post from a Razorback recruit and he said that he was officially walking on at the U of A. When I saw that message come through, I knew God was confirming what he was showing me about walking on!
I truly believe that we can be victorious in this life, but we have to WORK, WORSHIP, WRESTLE, and WALK ON! I will leave you with the chorus to one of our new songs called “Victorious” which says “The sky grew dark the veil was torn, the blood was shed, we are reborn, this is a call to all my warriors, Hallelujah, He is victorious, the ground did shake the price was paid, he is no longer in the grave, this is a call to all my warriors, Hallelujah, we are victorious!” For the full message please visit Botkinburg Foursquare on Facebook.
Rocky Thomas is Pastor, Botkinburg Foursquare Church
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.