There isn’t a single person who hasn’t experienced some form of unexpected, undeserved kindness. In fact, we need to realize that we have these experiences every single day. They are poured out over us constantly. I say this because of another unchanging truth that is real every day: God is good!
Psalm. 100:4-5 – “Enter His gates with thanksgiving and His courts with praise. Give thanks to Him and praise His name. For Yahweh is good, and His love is eternal; His faithfulness endures through all generations.”
The Bible teaches that God is good. He is morally upright and pure. He is just and righteous. He is absolutely perfect and holy. God always does what is right. Period. God will never treat us unfairly. He will never break His promises. He will never punish anyone unjustly. Sometimes we have a problem with this idea, because we have a very high opinion of what think we deserve. But the Bible says that God always does what is right. So if there’s a discrepancy between my expectations and the reality, then the problem isn’t with the quality of God’s goodness. The problem is with my expectations, my misguided idea of what God owes me. God is good all the time.
It’s easy for us to talk about the goodness of God when things are going well. Most of us could think of examples in our lives of how God has been good to us. God is good to His people. The Bible is full of descriptions that point to His kindness, His mercy, His steadfast love, His generosity. Have you ever thought of God as generous toward you? Can you believe that when He looks at you with all your baggage, all your junk, all your hang-ups, He says, “I want to be generous to you. I can’t wait to pour out on you that which will make you happy – not because you deserve it, but because there’s something about Who I am that loves to overflow in extravagant ways upon you.”
But then we have the flip side of the coin when things aren’t going very good and we perhaps allow doubt about God’s goodness to creep in. Why does that happen? Because we lack God’s perspective and wisdom. So we look at what’s happening and say, “How could this possibly be anything but bad?” But here’s the key: God loves us so much that He is willing to do what is necessary in our lives to bless us, even if we can’t understand or appreciate it. He is willing to do what is in our long-term interest. He is willing to seek our eternal good, even at the cost of short-term pain.
Regardless of how our circumstances may appear, we maintain our faith and confidence in God. We trust Him, no matter what. We don’t give in to fear, or panic, or despair. We don’t try to take back control of our life from God. We don’t even demand an explanation. We just stay on course, trusting, following, praying, obeying, confident that God will bring everything to a conclusion that blesses us and glorifies Himself. I remind you that Romans 8:28 says, “We know that all things work together for the good of those who love God: those who are called according to His purpose.”
It doesn’t say that all things are good. Disease isn’t good. Suffering isn’t good. Being hurt or mistreated isn’t good. But God can use them to produce something good if we will trust in His goodness. God is working through all the events of our lives, happy and sad, pleasant and unpleasant, joyful and sorrowful, to bring about an end result which is good.
What difference does it make if we truly believe and trust in God’s goodness toward us? It gives us peace and joy in our present circumstances and gives us hope for the future. The walls may be collapsing around me, but if I’m confident that my life is in the hands of a good God who loves me, I don’t have to worry. I can be at peace and trust Him to work it all out. I don’t know what tomorrow will bring, but I can trust that whatever it is, He will guide me through it. He will take care of me.
It all begins with God’s greatest act of goodness in that He sent His Son, Jesus to provide salvation and eternal life to those who will repent of their sin and trust Jesus as Savior and Lord. Those who have believed and received this great act of God’s goodness should find themselves, even in difficulty, clinging to the truth that God is good all the time and all the time God is good!
