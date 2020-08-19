17 ... “Teacher, I brought my son to You. He has a spirit that makes him unable to speak. 18 Wherever it seizes him, it throws him down, and he foams at the mouth, grinds his teeth, and becomes rigid. So I asked Your disciples to drive it out, but they couldn’t.”
22 But if You can do anything, have compassion on us and help us.” 23 Then Jesus said to him, “ ‘If You can?’ Everything is possible to the one who believes.” 24 Immediately the father of the boy cried out, “I do believe! Help my unbelief.”
– Mark 9:14-27
This man has a son who is in a terrible situation. And so, this man comes to the disciples desperate for help. But, “they could not do it” this time (verse 18). The disciples had known strong faith and would know it again as they focused again on the presence and power of Christ. Perhaps as you read this story you feel the deep desperation of this man. How can your heart not go out to him? Nothing afflicts a parent like their child in pain. So the boy wasn’t the only one who suffered. The parents also suffered. You see this in verse 22, when he said, “have compassion on us and help us”?
How familiar is this father’s words as we walk this path of faith? How often would we have to admit we approach times where we have echoed this father who said, “If you can do anything, have mercy on us and help us!” What an incredibly revealing conversation. Mark included this conversation to show us the compassion of Jesus. He cares enough to share this moment and develop a relationship with this man. Just like He cares about your suffering and He cares about the struggles you have, about the things that break your heart and He wants to hear.
Look back at verse 24. “Immediately the boy’s father cried out, I do believe; help my unbelief.” I believe in you, I believe in your power, but I have a lot of doubt and I admit it. Is that enough? How much faith do you have to have? Well, listen, the Lord never expects perfect faith. And I think this is where we should be encouraged because there’s absolutely nothing here that indicates that Jesus waited for this man’s faith to measure up. We can all collectively release a sigh of relief because of this story. The father’s faith wasn’t perfect but Jesus still responded.
Consider that in His mercy on this father and son we are reminded that the Lord works through imperfect faith. His healing of the son teaches us that He acts in ways that are designed to reinforce and strengthen our faith. To move it from imperfect to more perfect. It’s okay for you to say to Jesus, “I believe but help me with my unbelief.” Nobody has an unshakable faith. Faith grows! With each little bit of our self-sufficiency that we surrender to God we will see His faithfulness. Our faith is rooted in His faithfulness! And our faithful Lord helped this man’s unbelief by releasing this boy from the demon that possessed him.
Whatever it is that may cause you to doubt I want you to hear Jesus saying, “Bring your problem to me?” “Isn’t that what Jesus was saying when He said, “bring him to me?” If that isn’t picture of prayer I don’t know what could be. And isn’t that the answer Jesus gave the disciples at the end of the story?
Mark 9:29 – And He said to them, “This kind can come out by nothing but prayer.”
Prayer is a manifestation of our faith. When we pray, we aren’t doing anything else. Prayer is stopping. Prayer is saying, “God, I believe that it is better that I stop my labors. It is better that I cease to think and worry and plan and scheme. It is better that I place my trust in you than trying to accomplish these things on my own. God, I am waiting for you to act. God, I need for you to act.” Don’t try to take on the things of life apart from prayer. The adversary is out there and he desires to torment you. But be encouraged knowing that Satan can’t stand against the Saint who kneels in prayer.
Kyle Blanton is Pastor, Pee Dee Baptist Church
