23 See, the virgin will become pregnant and give birth to a son, and they will name Him Immanuel , which is translated “God is with us.” (Matthew 1:23)
What does this name, “Immanuel- God with us” tell us about Jesus? It tells us that God is with us not against us! At the birth of Jesus God actually said, “Look, I love you and to prove it I came to live and die for you because I am with you.”
It has been a rough year for everyone. It does not appear it will be different this Christmas season. Some may wonder if God even cares and some may not care whether God cares. In either case you are encouraged to look back to Bethlehem and realize that God wants to have a relationship with You. In the manger He has extended His hand and His invitation. God loves you. He always has. In Christ He reaches out to you. He came to be with us but we have to receive him in order to be with Him.
Immanuel also means that God is with us not away from us. There is a feeling in many hearts and minds that God is distant and detached from His people. People talk all the time about their attempts to “find” God. But God is not hiding. He is not distant. He has drawn close to us through Jesus. Christmas is the account of God taking on the form of man. He lived as we do. He experienced what we experience. He was not distant ... He walked among us. Even though Jesus went back to heaven after his resurrection He sent the Spirit of God to be with us still. God is not absent. He is with us. And someday, He will not only be with us ... but we will also be with Him.
Immanuel means that God is with us so we are not alone! Jesus is with us so that we don’t have to face the tough times of life alone. Jesus told us “I am with you always, even to the end of the earth.” He will not “leave us or forsake us.” He walks with us, He holds our hand, He dries our tears.
This life sometimes can be terribly cold. Sometimes disappointment and pain make us feel desperately alone. But in these times we remember the promise of God. “Fear not for I am with you, do not be dismayed for I am your God, I will strengthen you and help you and uphold you by my righteous right hand.” (Isaiah 41:10)
Because God is “with us” you can find strength in your weakest moments. Because God is “with us” you can comfort in your in times of heart ache. Because God is “with you” you can find peace in the turmoil that surrounds you. Because God is “with us” you can find hope in times of desperation. Because God is “with us” you can find joy in discouraging times. Because God is “with us” you can find unfailing love in a world where lovelessness seems so apparent. Though others turn away, He will not. If you belong to Him He has promised that no matter what comes up along the way ... He will not rest until you arrive home.
The spectacular story of the miraculous birth of a baby in Bethlehem, the visit of the Shepherds, the songs of the angels, and the journey of the Magi is a story that should fascinate us and stir our hearts. But it shouldn’t stir our hearts merely because it is a great story. This story should stir our hearts because of what the story means to our daily lives. The coming of Jesus into the world means,
God is not our enemy He wants to be our friend
God is not detached and distant but is involved in our lives
God cares about us and stands with us in the tough times of life.
I know the season has just begun but it will be over before we know. Decorations will be taken down and the grind of daily life will resume. We must do something to remember that the message and meaning of Christmas does not cease when the celebration is over. Christmas is not really about a celebration, Christmas trees, and piles of gifts. Christmas, the coming of Christ, is about everyday life. God is with us and we need to do anything we can, to remember that fact the rest of the year.
Kyle Blanton is Pastor, Pee Dee Baptist Church
