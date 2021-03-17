This past weekend I checked the score of the Arkansas Razorback baseball game and we were down in the 8th by 3 runs. I turned off the phone and wrote them off as having their first loss. A few minutes later, I see another update where they came back and won the game! I underestimated the fact that the game was not over yet. I believe that our setback could be a setup for our comeback.
One story in the Old Testament comes to mind to line up with my title “It’s Not Over Yet.”
Moses and the Red Sea always gives us hope that when things look like they are finished, God will make a way. First of all, in Exodus 13 and 23 both, God tells Moses they have to take THE LONG WAY HOME. In other words, there were shorter routes to the promised land, but they would face war and eventually wild animals would overrun them. God knows the best route for us to take, and even though it seems the short route is best, we need to trust him that he knows what He is doing.
Next, we have to REMEMBER WHO IS WATCHING. Moses told the people as they were surrounded by the Egyptians and the Red Sea in front of them, stand still and know the Lord will fight for you. Then, right after that God tells him to get up and move, raise up his staff and part the water. He told the people to be still but Moses had to move. Remember, when God calls us to lead, people are watching so we have to lead them to the cross. I love the quote that says, “no one else understands your call; it wasn’t a conference call.” In other words, we each have a calling that is unique to each person. We lost a great evangelist this week with the passing of Luis Palau. In his last moments, he said that even if he had many more lifetimes to live, he would still preach the Gospel. The reason is that he knows people are watching him, and if he throws in the towel others would follow and do the same. Just a reminder that you and God make up the majority. Think about that!
Next, we have to look at the warning. Deuteronomy 32 and 34 God tells Moses he would get to see the promised land but he would not get to enter in. I noticed that his DISOBEDIENCE KEPT HIM AT A DISTANCE. I don’t want to be the one to hear and see everyone else step into their destiny, but I never get to enter in. If any of us have been disobedient to God, we need to repent and thank God for another chance. Disobedience could be likened to a man who bought a waterbed and had to buy a hose for it. He hooked up the water hose, and left for an hour and then came back and realized he had bought a sprinkler hose! Needless to say, that did not work out too well for him. I believe our lives are like that sprinkler hose, where we are not fully connected due to our disobedience. Luke 6 calls us out by simply saying, “Why do you call Lord, Lord, and not do what I tell you?” Wow that is in your face with a challenge we should all take to heart. Moses missed the opportunity to enter in due to his disobedience as he broke faith and did not walk in holiness before God.
Finally, I need to tell everyone that GOD IS ON THE MOVE. We have seen healings, deliverances, salvations, and more and in Exodus 14 we read about the angel that moved to the back of the Israelites as well as the cloud moving into position. Did you know that the Egyptians were in complete darkness while the Israelites were in the light. That is the power of our God! There have been reports of horse bones and chariot wheels on the bottom of the Red Sea! Moses saw a dead end but God saw deliverance. Just like Moses was delivered even when it looked impossible, I believe that God is going to show up in your situation and take over. In closing, I read about a heroic police officer that heard about a criminal that was going 100 mph the wrong way on the freeway. He turned into the criminal’s car and both were killed upon impact. He sacrificed himself to save many others from facing sudden death as he raced the wrong way down the freeway. This is exactly what Jesus did for us; our punishment for sin was set, and the impact was coming, but Jesus stepped in as the final sacrifice and took the full impact of our sin on the cross. Cry out to Jesus, remember how God delivered Moses, and say it like you mean so that all can hear it, “It’s Not Over Yet!”
For the full message, visit Botkinburg Foursquare on Facebook.
Rocky Thomas is Pastor at Botkinburg Foursquare Church
