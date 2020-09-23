3:1 Look at how great a love the Father has given us that we should be called God’s children. And we are! The reason the world does not know us is that it didn’t know Him.
When John talks about the Father’s great love in making us His children, I believe he was speaking with amazement and enthusiasm. I think these are words filled with emotion.
We need to reflect on this love and allow its reality to sink down into the depths of our being. This amazing love is meant to take our breath away when we think about the love God has for his children. It is a love in which God takes the initiative to make us his children … a love that gives lavishly and freely to those who are utterly undeserving.
When we think of our sin, rebellion and hatred for Christ and contrast that with God who is holy, pure and perfect in every way then maybe we can just begin to sense something of John’s wonder that God should ever love people like us so much the he sent Jesus to die for us in order to save us from sin and hell. John is amazed by this wonderful truth.
Don’t take this for granted. Understand that he didn’t have saved us at all. It needs to be said, because there is a misunderstanding, that we are not all children of God. We are all the creation of God but God’s children are those that have come into His family through Christ.
So, what does it mean to be a child of God?
It means being loved more deeply than you can grasp. Loving parents love their children such that they hurt with their child and rejoice with their child. They would rather suffer themselves than watch their children suffer.
It means being loved with a faithful love. A loving parent loves their child even when they mess up. This doesn’t mean the parent isn’t disappointed, angry, or hurt. It doesn’t mean that they don’t discipline their children or let them work through the consequences of bad choices. It does mean that no matter what happens they continue to love their child. God has this kind of enduring love.
It means Provision. A loving parent will do whatever they can to help their child even when that means not helping so they can learn to take care of themselves. God will not give us everything that we “want” but He will provide what we need ... just like any good parent.
It means an Inheritance. Whether you have money or not, parents do pass on some kind of inheritance to their kids even if it’s in small sentimental items. God has given us an inheritance that we won’t even begin to appreciate until we get to Heaven.
It means an inescapable imprint on our lives. Like our children take on our traits God’s children should be acting more like Him.
It means security. Children know that a loving parent cares for their safety. After the February 5th tornado of 2008 my family would go to bed during bad storms knowing that I was monitoring the weather throughout the night. You know you can always count on God to be looking out for you.
Since we are loved so greatly by God, we should trust Him with our lives. Let’s face it, for many, every time something hard or difficult comes in life we immediately think God is punishing us. Please hear me: God is not an abusive parent! God is perfectly consistent with His love. It is possible to view the difficult times of life with the calm assurance that even though we don’t know why things happen as they do, the things that come into our lives are filtered through the love of God.
As those lavished in the love of the Lord, we should rearrange our priorities and reassess our values. We are children of God and we should be trying to live up to the privilege we have been given. We must not practice a faith of convenience but enthusiastically pursue a real and vital relationship with God. A relationship that impacts the way we work, the way we relate to our family, the way we treat the frustrating times in life, the things we value, the way we use our time.
We have been given a great blessing in being made a part of God’s family. We have before us an inheritance that is so great we can’t even begin to wrap our minds around it. These truths should energize us, captivate us and motivate us to live for Christ.
Kyle Blanton is Pastor, Pee Dee Baptist Church
