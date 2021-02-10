Van Buren, AR (72956)

Today

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Areas of freezing rain possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with some light freezing rain after midnight. Some icing possible. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%.