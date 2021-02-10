”Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called sons of God.” – Matthew 5:9
Are you a peacemaker or a troublemaker? A young daughter was working so diligently on her homework that her father became curious and asked her what she was doing. She looked up at her dad and replied, “I’m writing a report on how to bring peace to the world.” The father smiled and said, “Isn’t that a pretty big order for a little girl?” The girl continued writing as she answered, “Oh, no. Don’t worry. There are three of us in the class working on it.” This young girl showed potential to be a peacemaker.
On the flip side we catch a glimpse of a troublemaker. In a classic Winston Churchill comeback, Lady Astor once said, “If you were my husband, I’d put poison in your coffee.” Churchill responded with his cutting wit: “If you were my wife, I’d drink it.”
We laugh at this sarcasm, but it reveals that all of us are predisposed to conflict. Conflict seems to be everywhere. There has always been conflict. Many believe there always will be. Someone had said, “peace is that glorious moment in history when everyone stops to reload.”
Conflict has continued in spite of a multitude of peace organizations. I heard about a group of people who were walking across America on a mission of peace. Unfortunately, they couldn’t get along and divided into two groups in Arkansas!
When Jesus said, “Blessed are the peacemakers ...” it must have sounded strange to those struggling to live under the dominion of Rome. Many of them wanted to see Rome defeated and run out of their country. There were Zealots among them who believed that the only way there would be peace in Israel was through hostility. Now they were being called to be peacemakers.
We haven’t changed much over the years. We still struggle with the turmoil around us. We have our own conflicts. Hostility is not something we are unfamiliar with these days. We run in to rude people who try our patience. Sometimes we find ourselves in volatile situations that might explode in some sort of conflict. And we run into our share of troublemakers. The temptation, of course, is to jump right in and become like them. When we are barked at, we like to bark back.
But what is this peace about which Jesus speaks. When Jesus speaks of peace, He is not simply referring to the absence of conflict. Neither is peace agreeing simply to agree. Peace is not to be found in compromising truth and righteousness. If we compromise the key issues which make life meaningful and valuable, the result is not peace even if it is done for the sake of peace.
Peace is not the absence of something, rather it is the presence of something. True peace is the presence of righteousness. Peace is a positive result of people submitting to righteousness of God. It is facing the truth and yielding to it. Unless we are willing to lay down our selfish attitudes and submit to the righteousness of God, we will never experience real and lasting peace.
Now this means that peace might have to come through conflict. In other words, before people can experience real peace they will have to struggle with their own sinfulness and selfishness. God is not interested in telling us what we want to hear. He is interested in dealing with the things in our lives that destroy us. Sometimes this is not a peaceful process, but in the end it brings a peace that no one can take away. We need that kind of peace.
Before we can become peace makers, we must first know peace in Christ ourselves. Before we can share the bread with another beggar, we must first know where the bread is. True peace is found only in a relationship with Jesus Christ. If people are willing to come together under the Lordship of Jesus Christ, conflict can be settled. Peace can reign.
Kyle Blanton is the Pastor of Pee Dee Baptist Church
