WARNING!
“8 Be sober! Be on the alert! Your adversary the Devil is prowling around like a roaring lion, looking for anyone he can devour. 9 Resist him, firm in the faith, knowing that the same sufferings are being experienced by your brothers in the world.” (1 Peter 5:8-9)
This is not a drill...
Peter is telling us that the devil is real and that we better not take him for granted or shrug him off ! People tend to ignore or make light of the Devil’s influence. They see him as a red-suited being with horns and a pitchfork. But that of course is just a caricature of the devil. Some conclude that the idea of a supernatural adversary is the thing of superstition rather than reality.
The Devil loves when people think that way. He knows if you don’t believe in him, or if you think of him as a cartoonish being then you won’t be on guard for his attacks. That’s why Peter says that we must “be alert.” And as long as the devil can make us think he’s a joke, we won’t take him seriously.
When Peter calls the Devil your “adversary” he does so for good reason. Satan is set against you… He never has your best interest in mind. He will throw every temptation he can at you and he will throw every accusation against you that he can. He will throw every sinful act or inclination he can at you to discourage or defeat you. He hates you and he prowls around like a roaring lion looking for (you) to devour.”
There are similarities between Satan and lions. Satan is sneaky – A lion is a master of the ambush from where it can spring out of hiding and devour prey. Lions will wait patiently for hours. Like a lion, the devil is sneaky. He always hides his true intent. He never tries to get you to hate God; he just wants you to doubt the truth about God. He’ll try to get you wondering: “Did God really create all of this?” “Is the Bible really the word of God?” “Is Jesus really the only way to heaven?” “Is there really a heaven and a hell?” Watch out, he’s hiding in ambush.
Like lions Satan is stalking you – Lions aren’t the fastest animal in the jungle but they are experts at silently slipping up on their prey. When they get close enough, they spring forward with a quick burst of speed. Satan stalks you and his plan is to make you miserable. According to John 10:10, Satan’s plan for your life is to “steal, kill, and destroy.” He wants to steal your blessings, kill your joy, and destroy your happiness.”
Satan tries to scare you – He is like a roaring lion. On a still night, a lion’s roar can be heard almost five miles away. There is no clear consensus on why a lion roars, but one study suggested a lion roars to terrorize its prey. In some cases the lion may be near its prey and when it roars, the prey is paralyzed with fear for an instant. That’s all the lion needs to pounce.
In the same way, one of Satan’s most effective methods is to keep you in fear. If he can keep you paralyzed with fear, he can keep you defeated. We are living in days when people are cringing in fear. We live in a time when disease, violence, hatred and unstable futures cause us to be fearful. The good news is that we can have victory over the devil. He may be our accuser but Jesus is our Defender!
We’re told to “resist him, standing firm in the faith.” “...resist” is a defensive military term. Resist is not retreat! Peter is saying to be prepared for the attacker and take your stand by standing firmly in the truths of God’s word.
The best way to resist the devil is to understand the victory Jesus has already won. On the cross, Jesus broke the teeth of that roaring lion, Satan. Jesus fulfilled the scripture from Proverbs that says, “The lions may roar and growl, yet the teeth of the great (old) lions are broken.” (Job 4:10)
In fact, when a male lion roars in the jungle, it is a fearful thing and all the animals tremble with fear except one–another male lion. If the other lion is a bigger, stronger lion, he heads toward the sound of the roar to challenge that lion for supremacy. In Revelation Chapter 5 the Bible says there is another lion and He is far superior to the old roaring lion, Satan. That’s Jesus. Jesus is the Lion of the tribe of Judah.
Kyle Blanton is pastor, Pee Dee Baptist Church
