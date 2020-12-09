In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. 2 He was with God in the beginning. 3 Through him all things were made; without him nothing was made that has been made. 4 In him was life, and that life was the light of all mankind. 5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.
In him was life, and that life was the light of all mankind. We joke about Santa Claus a lot of times of do you believe and we at a certain age realize that the man in the red suit is not real. But was he? There was a real Santa Claus, we know nothing of his physical appearance, but we do know of his godliness as it is recorded in history. Why do we not tell the true story?
The name Santa Claus comes from Dutch settlers in New York who talked about Saint Niklass (Dutch). Nicholas was born in the late third or early fourth century in Asia Minor to wealthy parents who had long prayed to have a child. Early in life his parents felt that this child was of great promise and should become a priest. Soon after his ordination in the Eastern Orthodox tradition of the Christian faith, his parents died, and left him a great fortune.
He was devout in his study of the Bible and would pray for all of those around him. He knew of a nobleman who had sunk into poverty and was in great distress. In those days’ fathers were supposed to have a dowry (sometimes money or other means of great worth), so this man feared that his daughters would not be able to marry since he had nothing. Nicholas learned of the plight of these women and he felt he needed to help. So, the first night he tossed a bag of gold through the window of their house and it fell at the feet of the eldest woman. This went on and a bag of gold would appear at the feet of the bed of the second and third sister. The first two nights Nicholas slipped away without being detected, but their father decided to wait for him on the third. He seized Nicholas’ robe and was astonished to discover that it was the local priest. The father dropped to his knees and asked him, “Why do you seek to hide yourself?”
Out of this came the symbol of St. Nicholas which is three bags or balls of gold which some pawnshops display to show their willingness to help the poor.
Nicholas would become the bishop of Myra, a seaport city in that part of the world (Turkey). He died somewhere around 342-345 A.D. He was later declared by the Eastern Orthodox church as one who was worthy to be called a saint. Since that time, many churches in Europe have been named for him. He has become the patron saint of mariners, merchants, and children. Hence you get an idea of where we get our tradition.
So which character is more worthy of our emulation and worth teaching our children? Nicholas lived with the light of Christ in his heart and his life was dedicated to serving humanity. I believe because of people like Nicholas who loved God and those whom God placed in his service. The light of Christ shown through this man and many others who have followed him, the spirit of Christmas is real. As we go into the Christmas season, I hope that you are still believing. I hope that despite a not so stellar year you will find the true meaning of Christmas and share it with all you meet. Merry Christmas and Expectant blessings for a Happy New Year.
George Odell is Pastor, Clinton First United Methodist Church
