Maybe you are reading this and you tired or maybe even exhausted. Maybe you are broken, fearful or just uncertain of the future. Like a runner that is tired reaches deep down and gets his second wind, I believe God wants every believer to catch their second wind!
In 1 Kings 19 we read about Elijah and how his life was threatened by Jezebel. We see a very human side of Elijah as he is ready to give up completely.
The first thing I notice is DESPERATION. He thinks he is the only true follower of God, and he is ready to throw in the towel. Maybe you have felt like that before, but the only way to defeat this desperation is to become desperate for God’s presence in your life. In his presence is fullness of joy, so why would we not want to be in his presence every chance we get. The good news is that in Elijah’s time of desperation God sent an angel all at once to wake him up and encourage him. This worked for a few minutes, but then he fell back asleep again.
Then the Bible tells us the angel came back A SECOND TIME. Aren’t you thankful that God came back another time for you. He didn’t give up on you after you fell back asleep or missed the mark. The angel was on assignment to encourage and strengthen Elijah no matter how many times it took to wake him up and get him going. Once he woke up he traveled 40 days and nights and arrived at the mountain of God. When he arrived he went into the cave and slept.
I believe AFTER THE JOURNEY WE REST. Some of us might not be able to sleep at night, because we are counting sheep when we should be talking to the Shepard. I have often heard people get angry with themselves if they fall asleep reading or praying, but think about a mom reading a bedtime story or singing a song to their child at bedtime. She doesn’t get mad that the child fell asleep, as she is glad that the child finally enters rest. I believe God is the same way as he desires for us to rest in him. Finally, Elijah is told by God to get ready as He was going to pass by.
The last thing we need to remember DON’T LET HIM PASS YOU BY. There was an earthquake, whirlwind and much more that came to Elijah but God was not in any of that, but then a whisper came and that was God. We need to be still and listen for the whisper. When Blaze was 2 years old we were asleep one night and someone hit the cymbal on Blaze’s drumset in the living room. Blaze woke up and set up immediately in the bed and yelled out a woman’s name from church. We knew immediately we needed to pray for her so we all prayed and went back to sleep. Of course no one was in the living room hitting the drum, but we did find out the next day that this lady we prayed for was in a Cancer hospital in Texas and had had a terrible night. Look what would have happened if we wouldn’t have stopped to pray for her. We would have let the Lord pass us by and miss the blessing he had for this lady.
If you think about Elijah, he went through all of this for one reason and it wasn’t for himself. God told him to go back the way he came and look for Elisha. In other words, he was to find his predecessor that was to take his ministry mantle and run with it when Elijah’s time was up. He did exactly that, and we need to realize that there are things we go through not only for us but for someone else we may never even meet or see face to face.
I have a friend that puts puzzles together and posts them online. The only problem is that there is always one piece missing. Do you ever feel like one piece of your life is missing; could it be that Holy Spirit wind? If you need that second wind today, just cry out to God and ask him to refresh you and get you ready for what He called you to. He did this for Elijah and he can do it for you.
I will leave you with words to a new song I’m writing called “Second Wind” and this is the chorus: Lord we need that second wind, step upon the scene and revive us again, do not delay, you lead the way, you brought us this far and you will never let us stay, we need the second wind, second wind, Holy Ghost come again, come again, let us burn with a fire that will never go out, revive us all again, ready for the second wind!
For the full message please visit Botkinburg Foursquare on Facebook.
Rocky Thomas is pastor, Botkinburg Foursquare Church
