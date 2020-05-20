It’s no secret that we are in uncharted waters right now as a society. There is so much fear and uncertainty, yet we see many rising up in the face of this pandemic. When we look at the prophets of old, we have to realize that even today, Elijah the Tishbite has had a profound effect on the modern church. We can take some valuable lessons from Elijah that we can apply to our lives right now.
In 1 Kings we read where Elijah actually speaks that it will not rain again until he says it will. That’s a bold statement, even for a prophet, and we see right away that he has VISION. The Bible says without a vision, the people perish.
I’m reminded of a story when fighter pilots were first introduced, but pilots were getting their parachutes stuck when trying to eject the planes. The pilots were not letting go of the seat, so they put a fix in place that launches their chair forward so that have to let go. I wonder how many of us are holding on tight when God wants to launch us into our destiny. Let go and trust God that he will lead the way. Elijah trusted God and had a vision for what his calling was and he did it well.
Next, we look at PROVISION. In this day of constantly refreshing and updating to see what the next email or social media post is, I felt the Lord say that we are living in “what’s next” mode and God wants us to live in “what’s now” mode. The Bible says we should not worry about what we will eat or drink or even wear, and that God knows our needs and will provide. Tomorrow God will provide so let’s focus on the here and now. God sent ravens to feed Elijah and he drank from the brook. When the brook dried up, God told Elijah to go to a widow’s house for food. The widow barely had enough to feed her and her son, but Elijah had faith that God would provide and he did. We have to be thankful for all that God has given and remember He will provide.
Next, we notice there is a COLLISION. When you live for God you will be on a collision course with the world and the things of this world. Elijah collided with the prophets of Baal, and even challenged them to see which God would answer by fire. Elijah was bold and knew it was inevitable that he would meet the enemy head on. The boldness to challenge them came from the fact that He knew the power of the God he served. Sometimes we try to walk in our own strength and forget who lives inside us. The Bible says “greater is He that is in me than he that is in the world” so we stand on that.
Finally, the most important effect that we can take from Elijah is REVISION. To revise something, is to make it better according to it’s purpose and this is the most important step in the writing process. Aren’t you thankful for the revisions in your life’s story? Look at Moses when he threw down the tablets God gave him and they shattered. God didn’t look for someone else; he made two more stones and told Moses to try again.
Look at David who fell mightily to lust and greed, and yet he was quick to repent. When God mentions David he doesn’t call him by what he did, but by who He was which is a child of God and a man after God’s own heart. We are not defined by what we do, but by who we are and whose we are!
Elijah was ready to give up after being chased by Jezebel. He is ready to die, and an angel wakes him up and feeds him to give him strength. He eats then goes back to sleep, and the angel comes back and wakes him up a second time. He didn’t give up on Elijah just because Elijah was tired or ready to give up. God had a purpose for Elijah and it would be fulfilled.
I’m reminded of lyrics from our song “Unified” which reads: “Sometimes this world will get you down, we’ve got to look in the Word and the promise there, I threw in the towel but Jesus threw it back and said you’re almost there.”
In other words, you have been given a calling and a purpose so let the author and finisher of your faith take the pen and make the revisions in your life’s story. Elijah went on to accomplish mighty things for God, and find his successor Elisha and none of that would have been possible had he given up. The effects of Elijah are felt even today, so let’s apply these to our lives so we can truly change the world. For the full message please visit Botkinburg Foursquare on Facebook.
