There is a mystery to evil. If God is the only eternal being (or thing) in the universe and He is holy and good, where did evil come from? All we know is God is into freedom and He must have given Lucifer (star of the morning, perfect in all your ways till iniquity was found in you) the freedom to rebel against the infinitely morally unblemished God. Good is personified in God and evil is personified in the devil.
The point of this article is that there is evil in the earth and evil has produced suffering. Sinners hurt sinners. We are not filled with love, because, “Love does no harm to a neighbor.” (Romans 13:10) Something is wrong with the human race and we all know it. And we don’t need the devil to make us bad. The Bible says, “All have sinned, and there is none who does good, no not one.” (Romans 3:10,23)
We are all sinners and we need to be saved. The Son of God came to earth, the only one ever born without sin, to die of a cross taking the punishment for our sins. He rose from the dead to give us a change of heart, to make us like God – good. Without this gospel we will remain sinners and will forever experience evil and suffering.
But we cannot make people be saved; that’s a matter of personal choice and a change of heart brought about only by God. So, God gave humans the right to institute governments and laws to control the evil in society. These governments pass and enforce laws to keep evil at bay. When I was young, I stressed freedom; now that I’m older I desire order. I discovered that freedom is the product of order: law and order. And when that order breaks down, freedom is lost, there is chaos, usually followed by some sort of fascism. Somebody must come in and restrain the order, and that always comes with a loss of freedom.
Until people’s hearts are changed by God’s gospel, laws enforcement is about all we have. Here’s what God has to say about that: “Let every soul be subject to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God, and the authorities that exist are appointed by God, and those who resist will bring judgment on themselves. For rulers are not a terror to good works, but to evil. Do you want to be unafraid of the authority? Do what is good, and you will have praise from the same. For he is God’s minister to you for good. But if you do evil, be afraid; for he does not bear the sword in vain; for he is God’s minister, an avenger to execute wrath on him who practices evil.” (Romans 13:1-6)
Why doesn’t God just do away with evil and suffering? He will, one day, for the redeemed. But for now we must live in hope. And we must set up “government of the people, by the people and for the people,” who will enact and enforce good laws. If this breaks down evil will be unleashed and suffering will follow.
Right now, we are seeing this very thing in our land of the free. The government is not enforcing the law and there is rioting in the streets, the looting and burning of businesses, and people being raped and shot. This will continue until the law stops it. It will not stop all by itself. It will just get worse.
God created governments to control sinners, and when that is not done, everyone does what is right in their own eyes. The book of Judges in the Bible tells about the most chaotic and lawless time in the history of Israel. This is the closing sentence of that book: “In those days there was no king in Israel: everyone did what was right in his own eyes.” When that happens, when no one is there to restrain evil, it will run rampant and suffering will inevitably follow.
Pray for our nation? Yes! But what to pray? Pray for the Christians to live like Jesus and to share the gospel with power with their loved ones. And pray for the government to do its job. “I exhort that prayers be made for all men, for kings and all who are in authority, that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and reverence.” (1Timothy2:1-2)
Terry Simpson is Pastor of Grace Church in Clinton
