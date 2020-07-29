It’s no secret that we are living in unprecedented times. In Matthew 24: 42-44 it says, “Therefore keep watch, because you do not know on what day your Lord will come. But understand this: If the owner of the house had known at what time of night the thief was coming he would have kept watch and would not have let his house be broken into. So you also must be ready, because the Son of Man will come at an hour when you do not expect him.”
What a reminder for us to be looking for his coming and to be ready. We are truly living in the season of the unexpected. The main idea is not so much that we are in the season of the unexpected, but rather how we respond to it. There are 87 instances of “suddenly” in the Bible so let’s look at how to respond when the unexpected happens.
First of all, we have to LOOK BEYOND THE OBVIOUS. The other day I was looking for something in the cabinet, but when I called to ask my wife where it was, she said it was actually on the floor below the cabinet. It was right in front of me, but I was looking in the wrong place. I believe sometimes we have a tendency to look in the wrong place or in the same place, when God wants to do it a different way. If we look at Moses, we see he struck the rock to get water to flow out of it as instructed by God.
Later on, God tells Moses to speak to the rock, but he gets angry and hits the rock instead. God punishes him by not allowing him to enter the promised land, but water still flows from the rock. In other words, God still blessed the people even though the leader disobeyed. God’s mercy is amazing even in the midst of our unfaithfulness! We have to realize that God is doing a new thing, and we have to look beyond what has already taken place to see how God is going to do it this time.
Next, we have to LEAVE THE MASQUERADE. A masquerade is a false outward show, so spiritually speaking it’s time to take off the mask and get real. In 1 Samuel Chapter 21 we find David vulnerable and fearful, and he started to act insane in front of the King. Fear took over and he became someone he was not. I believe Christians do this a lot when we try to appear Holy or do things just to be seen by man. The most effective times of ministry are when we are being vulnerable and real.
Look at Jesus and think about the garden experience he had before he went to the cross. He could have walked around boldly proclaiming that he was ready to die and was not worried at all. In contrast to that, he gets real and sweats drops of blood, and cries out to God to see if there was any other way besides him going to the cross. We see the real emotion coming through, but ultimately he proclaims he is ready as it’s not about his will but his Father’s will. What an example for us to get real and leave the mask behind.
Finally, we have to listen for the whisper. 1 Kings Chapter 19 talks about Elijah meeting with God. There was a fire, an earthquake, and a strong wind but God was not in any of that. Then we read there was a gentle whisper. We could substitute earthquake, fire, and wind with Covid-19, riots, division, the spirit of offense, etc… we have to block out the noise and listen for the whisper.
Some would say they don’t even hear a whisper; they say God is silent. I wonder if God is silent because he wants us to be silent. In the season of the unexpected, he needs us to listen so that we can trust him. In closing, there is a story of an atheist who wanted to play a trick on an old lady who was asleep at a desk on a ship that was having a College class. She had both of her hands open, so the atheist put an orange in each hand. Later that day, the professor was talking about answered prayers, and the atheist came just to hear what the “babbler” had to say. When he walked by the woman, she was enjoying the orange and the atheist stopped to inquire about why she was so happy. The woman exclaimed that she prayed to God for an orange before she rested, but God gave her two! Needless to say, the atheist later gave his heart to Christ. This was an unexpected twist that brought 2 people from different worlds together for God’s glory!
In this season of the unexpected, remember to be ready for anything with the emphasis of being ready for Christ’s glorious return! For the full message visit Botkinburg Foursquare on Facebook.
Rocky Thomas is Pastor, Botkinburg Foursquare Church
