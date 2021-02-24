First of all, we hope and pray that you are all doing good after the snow storm we have had. Today I want to look at a powerful man of God and how his story can relate to ours. In the book of Acts they are having a conflict about the distribution of food, so the disciples decide to choose 7 men that would be able to help delegate responsibility so they could be devoted to prayer and the ministry of the Word. Stephen was one of the ones chosen, and we read about his life and ministry starting in Chapter 6 of Acts. First of all, we read about
The selection
The Bible tells us that the men selected Stephen but we know who really chose him and that was the Lord. The same is true with David when Samuel told Jesse that man looks at appearance, but God looks on the heart. That is good news for us all. Next, after the selection we read about:
The signs
We read that signs and wonders should follow the believers. We need the power of God to show up in our churches again. Just like we know that if our phones are not charged, they will not hold power long, the same is true for our prayer time and expecting God to move. After we see the signs and wonders Stephen was experiencing we read about:
The seige
Just remember that when you start speaking the truth, and those religious spirits are stirred up, they will want to silence you. The Bible says that in the last days there will be those that are lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God which have a form of godliness but denying the power of God. Stephen was taken before the courts as he was speaking truth and seeing God move, and they were not for that at all. After the siege what comes next is:
The stage
We may not all have a raised platform but we all have a stage. One of my favorite quotes is “preach the word and if necessary use words” which is a reminder that it is more than just lip service. A couple of lines from a song I wrote recently called “Mission Field” says “no matter what we do or say we can’t lead them astray, everywhere we go, show them that my God is real, everywhere our feet touch is a mission field.” I recently saw a man on crutches carrying a bag and going up some steps, and another man not only grabbed the bag to help him, but also let him jump on his back and carried him up the stairs. What a powerful example of Christians going that extra mile. Stephen used his stage to proclaim the miracles of God starting with Abraham and ended with a scolding of the religious leaders questioning why they are stubborn and reject the Holy Spirit. Next, we see:
The stand
As we see in Acts 7:55 that as he was giving his speech to the leaders, he saw a vision of Jesus standing at the right hand of the Father. How great to know that he got a standing ovation from Jesus, and I want to live my life the same way. Without faith it’s impossible to please God, so we have to seek him diligently not just occasionally. Finally, we see:
The stone and the Savior
In Acts 7 as Stephen is being stoned to death, he cries out for God to forgive those that are stoning him. Even in the midst of being stoned, he imitated the Savior and we should do the same. As Christ loved and forgave us, we should love and forgive others including those that have done us wrong. He was bold for Christ to the very end and I think about the late Dr. E.V. Hill who was threatened with his life while preaching. He simply said, “if a bullet takes me out I will go out crying out the name of Jesus!” What a powerful thought that even if he dies, he wants to be serving Christ until his last breath. In summary, Acts 8 tells us that Saul approved of this killing, and we later learn how God would convert Saul to Paul and use him mightily to write most of the New Testament and also witness for Christ. Stephen’s actions and steps planted seeds for Saul and many others as they saw his dedication to God. Keep sowing seeds and let God give the increase. In every step of Stephen’s life, God used the good and the bad to shine forth his glory and he can do the same for you in every step of your life.
For the full message visit Botkinburg Foursquare on Facebook.
